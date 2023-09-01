A healthy cooking program for adults will be taking place starting on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Faith Community Health in Branson.
The series of six classes will help attendees learn how to save time and money while reducing stress in the kitchen. How to find budget-friendly substitutions for ingredients and how to prep and freeze foods ahead of time will be taught.
Ideas for kid-friendly meals and snacks, along with healthy snacks for adults, will help attendees provide their children with nutritious options to fast food. There is no cost for the program but registration is required by Tuesday, Sept. 5, by calling 417-546-4431.
Faith Community Health is located at 123 Branson Hills Parkway Suite 104 in Branson. The cooking program is a partnership of Faith Community Health, the University of Missouri Extension, Cooking Matters, and Operation Food Search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.