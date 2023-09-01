Faith Community Health Yellow Ribbon Cutting.jpg

The founders of Faith Community Health cut a special yellow ribbon to mark the opening of their new facility on Branson Hills Parkway.

 Jason Wert

A healthy cooking program for adults will be taking place starting on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Faith Community Health in Branson.

The series of six classes will help attendees learn how to save time and money while reducing stress in the kitchen. How to find budget-friendly substitutions for ingredients and how to prep and freeze foods ahead of time will be taught.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.