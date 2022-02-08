Dr. Ralph LeBlanc says he’s a communicator who can help bring all the people together to benefit the city of Branson.
LeBlanc is running for the alderman position in Ward III currently held by Jamie Whiteis.
“I’ve been in Branson for 24 years, moved here thinking I’d come here for a year or two and then move on to a big city, and now May 12, I’ll start my 25th year here. I have a family, grandkids, I came here with one daughter and now I have three others,” LeBlanc told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s so easy to live here. The complexion of the community being so open and nice. I’m from southern Louisiana, and we’re cordial down there, and then you come here and it’s very similar to there. It’s also very eclectic because you have people from all around the country who move here.”
LeBlanc says over the years, he’s found many residents are concerned with wellness and it’s allowed him to build strong community relationships.
“Wellness in the community is a focus of ours. I have some patients who tell me I can’t ever leave until they go to Jesus! It’s been 25 years, so they’re closer than they were!” LeBlanc said. “If I’d gone to a consultant and said I was moving to a town of 3,706, which was the number when I got here, they’d have said ‘what are you thinking?’ But it felt good to me, and I knew if I was good at what I did I’d be OK, and I’m still here.”
LeBlanc’s Christian beliefs form the basis for his code of living, which was refined during his time in the Army. LeBlanc led a unit during the invasion of Panama, engaging in multiple combat operations, and spent the last years of his service time as a military police officer.
“I was military police, and then I became a chiropractor!,” LeBlanc said. “How do you go from military police to a chiropractor? God puts things in front of you. He guides you on the way and if you listen you can find your way. You’re never lost, you just need to find the signs or listen to the voice.”
LeBlanc says his faith won’t stop him serving all of the community.
“I looked at the community, and it influenced my decision to run in the last cycle, and knowing it’s not about one faith or another, or one socio-economic status or another, it’s about the community. It really boils down to that,” LeBlanc said.
The seat LeBlanc ran for in the 2020 election cycle was held by Julia King and won by Ruth Dunham. LeBlanc withdrew from the race, telling his supporters to rally behind Dunham.
“When the decision came to me, I was on a trip to San Diego,” LeBlanc explained. “It’s a funny thing when you step away from the community, you can get a better look back. There was at the moment a hard push with some of the other aldermen for King, they were really pushing her hard. They were doing a great job at it, make no mistake, they’re good at what they do and I really appreciated it.
“I had already started to build a relationship with Ruth and I decided ‘you know what, the race between Ruth and Julia is a better race.’ I didn’t want to dilute the vote for either one.”
LeBlanc said many voters he talked to were on the fence about him and Dunham, and he felt there was a more stark contrast in beliefs between Dunham and King.
“I’m more honey than vinegar,” he said. “I’m going to always be diplomatic because I can see both sides. I deal with those kinds of things all the time. It was a pretty hot race, let’s be real. There were stark contrasts in the race. I would have probably fallen in the middle somewhere, and I wouldn’t have gotten lost there, but as I built my relationship with Ruth I realized her position was something I could get behind and I didn’t want to dilute the vote between her and I.
“Because I talk to so many people, I’m at the bank, at Casey’s, at Rapid Roberts, and people say ‘Doc, I want to vote for you, but also vote for Ruth too’ because she was so active in working for the people in Ward III. She had such a dug-in relationship I didn’t yet have; they just knew me as Dr. Ralph, the chiropractor.”
LeBlanc said he never thought he would run for office.
“I never in my life thought I would step into this arena. I was so driven by emotion because I’m getting calls from people who have really big businesses in town, I’m getting calls at six in the morning from my friends, and they’re saying ‘doc, what do I do? I have 80 plus employees. They’re just employees, they’re my family, what am I going to do?’ Then literally seeing other friends who didn’t have deep roots as others and watching the economy turn and cost them everything, I had a different perspective being from the healthcare field,” LeBlanc said. “A lot of it made sense, but a lot of it didn’t make sense. At the end of the day, I got tired of seeing friends losing their businesses.
“One Saturday I was in West Plains because my daughter was playing volleyball. I stood outside and had a conversation with a man and a conversation which was the deciding factor in me doing this. I knew nothing about it. I didn’t know what an alderman did. I just saw what was happening in our community, I saw the friction I created, and I wanted to help.”
LeBlanc admits he may not have been as prepared as he is this election cycle because of what he’s learned during the last few years.
“So was I ready at the time? I didn’t know what I didn’t know, but I was willing to step into it. I’ve done that my entire life. I can jump into something and figure it out. Now there’s a little time, and I’ve been part of Planning and Zoning, I have more knowledge of the intricate workings of the city, I’m more attentive to what happens on the dais. Getting notes, diving into it, so I’d say yes, I’m more ready now to be on the dais.”
LeBlanc says the affordable housing issue in Branson is a “tough concept.”
“Look at the cost of materials in building,” he said. “Our community is not the only one having these issues, it’s all over the country. There are federal programs which can help.
“The problem is finding developers to go that path. We’re middle America. We’re not the left coast, we’re not the right coast, and to the coasts it’s cheap to live here. I have friends and family on both and I can see what’s happening there. A house here, I have family come to visit and look at my house and say it’s $2.5 million in California when it’s hundreds of thousands here. To them, [our housing market is] a bargain.”
However, LeBlanc believes it’s vital to find a solution.
“How do we address this? We can’t put people on the street so we obviously have to evaluate where everyone’s at and then look at the possible solutions,” LeBlanc said, noting extended stay hotels are not the answer.
“My biggest issue with extended stay hotels is most of them were not designed for extended stays. You have people doing hot plates and creating safety hazards. But if you go through and make the structural changes which are necessary, then it could work. But you can’t put people in little cubicles. I’ve been there and I’ve seen families of four or five in a hotel room. I’ve taken trips with the family and all of us in a room for a few days. It’s like ‘get away from me’ so I can’t imagine living with so many in a space so small.”
LeBlanc notes local groups are working to fight homelessness and create affordable housing options, and they need backing to reach their maximum potential.
“We need to get behind support groups like Elevate Branson, and hold their feet to the fire to have them do what they say they’re going to do,” he said. “Homelessness, it’s about finding developers for affordable, lower-income housing. When you’re a developer, you have to put a million into the ground to clear $100,000. It’s about cash flow. And I don’t think anyone in this town is the United Way in a sense you can do it to break even. It takes a lot of energy and resources to do it.”
LeBlanc emphasized his communication abilities and said much of the current misinformation on social media outlets like Facebook regarding the city of Branson comes from citizens not truly communicating with local officials.
“The old adage of praise in public, correct in private comes into play,” LeBlanc said. “If I have information which conclusively shows someone is wrong, it’s my duty to reach out to them and say I know how they feel, but here is information which shows where they might be misguided. It’s all about communication.
“Mayor Milton is a good communicator and he wants to engage with the citizens about what’s going on with the city. It’s up to the aldermen to go to the community and engage. It’s not about sitting there every other Tuesday night until midnight. Get back to little town halls, getting back to discussing things, getting feedback on an ongoing basis. At some level, the government gets complacent sometimes and they ride along. When you have a disruptive issue like the COVID-19 thing, this thing has disrupted everybody’s life. It was met with immediate fear, and people responded to it with fight or flight. So you have people fighting with perhaps misinformation, and then you people are afraid to come out of their home.”
LeBlanc addressed the masking issue and the way it created heated debate in the community, saying it was an example of a miscommunication among elected officials, issue experts, and citizens.
“Education can fight fear when you can think logically and can provide clarity,” LeBlanc said. “When we had the mask issue, we had some very intelligent, educated people talking to residents of Branson. Well, their manner of communication between each other is different than what they needed to communicate to some of the citizens of Branson. A doctor speaks a different way to another doctor than to someone who is not a doctor.
“Language and tone matter. If you’re not able to break down this complicated idea which has put everybody in fear into something easy to digest mentally and emotionally, they revert to closing up, getting angry, and we saw all of those things happen in the last two years. I think on a macro scale it’s happened across the whole nation. It’s been (an) extreme miscommunication. On purpose? By accident? I don’t know. I have opinions but I don’t know for sure. But what’s going on in Washington isn’t a concern to me, what’s happening in Branson, and what’s happening in Ward III is what’s important to me.”
