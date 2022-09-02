A recent concert to honor the memory of Mel Tillis generated a blessing for an organization which helps children around the world.
Branson Alderman Marshall Howden announced at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting, “Branson’s Tribute to Mel Tillis” raised just over $5,000 dollars for Branson Cares.
“Folks, this is something special,” Howden said. “We had an incredible turnout [at Mel Tillis Day] and 100% of the profit from the ticket sales are going to Branson Cares.”
Howden said the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre has been spearheading the fundraising efforts for Branson Cares, working with multiple entertainers and theaters to raise funds which are then donated by Branson Cares to Hope Haven International, who provides pediatric wheelchairs to children in need around the world.
“I want to thank Marshall for his leadership in all of this and thank you to the mayor and board for this moment of recognition,” Bob Nichols of BAAMT said. “Our shows and theaters have taken the lead on this fundraiser but we are truly making it a citywide fundraiser. We have 26 hotels and I’m not sure how many restaurants and other facilities.”
More information about Branson Cares can be found at hopehaven.org/Branson-cares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.