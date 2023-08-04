The Branson Police Department has confirmed two people have been found dead at The Penleigh - Branson Row, 300 Francis St. in Branson.
An active investigation is taking place, but Branson Tri-Lakes News has been told investigators have found no signs of foul play.
Autopsies on the bodies are scheduled to take place on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Penleigh said they are referring all requests for comment to the Branson Police Deparrtment, although they did confirm a manager for the complex found the bodies after a well-being check call from a relative.
This is a breaking news story and more details will be provided when they are obtained.
