Branson-based mother’s organization Moms for America hosted their 2023 Legacy Awards Gala at Chateau on the Lake on Friday, March 24.
The evening featured a number of awards given to individuals and families who promote “faith, virtue, and patriotism.” The ceremony was hosted by actress and radio host Sam Sorbo, and featured performances from Branson’s Pierce Arrow and the Celtic Ladies from the King’s Castle Theatre.
The organization’s founder, Kimberly Fletcher, told Branson Tri-Lakes News Branson not only fits her organization but the values honored during their awards event also reflect the community.
“I love this!” Fletcher said. “Branson is God, faith, and family 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. When we moved our headquarters here, I said we needed to have our Legacy Awards here because God, faith, and family is the legacy we’re preserving. Branson is the actual symbol, real, live, in-person symbol of what the American legacy is about. People come here for God, faith, and family, they move here because of God, faith, and family, and it is a very beautiful place.”
“The people here are amazing. So we wanted to have our Legacy Awards here to make this a place where people will come to celebrate the legacy right here in Branson.”
The ceremony not only featured local performers, but local elected officials also addressed attendees. Alderman Marshall Howden and Mayor Larry Milton spoke on behalf of the city.
“Values are forged over generations, and [faith, family, and flag] are the core values of this city,” Howden said. “I think of the first people who came here, to the White River hills, they called it. If they brought anything, they brought their faith and their fiddles. Faith, family flag, and fiddles. Now that’s Branson.”
Milton said faith, family, flag, and freedom are what Branson is known for around the country.
“When visitors go to other towns, whether it’s Destin, or New Orleans for Mardi Gras, they know what to expect when they go there,” Milton said. “When our visitors come to Branson, they know what to expect here. Last year, I declared Branson is the most patriotic city in America. I couldn’t be a more proud mayor.”
One of the evening’s awards was given to comedian and humanitarian Yakov Smirnoff, who was called the embodiment of the American dream.
Smirnoff shared a story about when his family came to America and the way he and his parents were welcomed by an apartment manager. He said the tiny New York apartment was $240 a month and his family only had $50.
“Mrs. Landau, she was the manager of our building,” Smirnoff said. “She could tell how scared we were to be in a new country and she did something I will never forget. I found out later she barely had money of her own, but she paid the balance out of her pocket to give us our first home in America. I asked her why and she said ‘80 years ago my parents came to America and someone helped them out. I guess that’s what we do here. We help others less fortunate.’”
He said she told the other residents about how Yakov and his parents were new to the country, and the neighbors began to bring them food and items, at one point they were lined up on the stairwell bringing the items.
Smirnoff said it’s up to all of us to show that kind of kindness and love to our neighbors.
“We need to dig down deep and find the good and it’s our families,” Smirnoff said. “It’s up to us to do it. And we can do it.”
The evening’s keynote speaker was another award winner, actor and author Kirk Cameron.
Cameron shared with the audience how he came to a faith in Jesus, starting through an actress who had appeared on his sitcom “Growing Pains.” He said he was an atheist and when he asked to hang out with this girl, she invited him to go to her church.
“I’m an atheist, but I’m also an actor, so I could fake it,” Cameron said. “So I went and sat in the back of the church with my ballcap and sunglasses, I didn’t want to be recognized because I was Mike Seaver. Then this preacher began to talk about this amazing, all-powerful, holy God. He talked about how spoke the universe into existence…how he created one creature separate from the others who was in the image of the creator and took dominion over everything. But then there was an antagonist who came in the form of a serpent and took His creation down a path of death and destruction.
“And I was hearing this all for the first time and I’m thinking ‘Man, somebody’s gotta write this down because it would make a great movie.’”
Cameron went on to talk about a monument he saw in Plymouth, Massachusetts, called the National Monument to the Forefathers. The monument marks the values of the original Plymouth Colony: faith, education, law, morality, and freedom.
Cameron told Branson Tri-Lakes News he’s been trying to promote the message of those values and encourage people to instill them in their daily lives. He said Moms for America is a kindred spirit in the mission.
“I feel like I’ve been doing my best to teach these principles and inspire people to love them and fight for them,” Cameron said. “I feel Moms for America has taken the baton and they’re teaching so many more people than I have a chance to do individually. I’m super excited about their work, so to get this honor tonight from them is a big honor.”
He said we need to make sure our children understand the importance of the values behind the foundation of the nation.
“Without it we won’t value the form of government we have which has led to more prosperity, more liberty, more opportunities educationally and economically, more religious liberty than any nation has had in the history of the Earth,” Cameron said. “If we don’t teach these things to our kids, we’ll lose it for sure.”
The ceremony also gave an award to the Herschend family, however, they were not in attendance to accept the award and had a Moms for America board member accept on their behalf.
