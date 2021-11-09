The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce recently received one of the most prestigious awards that can be given for integrity in business.
The Better Business Bureau chose the chamber to receive the 2021 TORCH Award for Ethics. The award is given yearly to businesses or organizations that exemplify character, culture, customer focus, and community involvement.
“The Torch Awards for Ethics is designed to not only promote the importance of building trust, but also the willingness and efforts made by outstanding organizations to help contribute to an honorable marketplace,” the Better Business Bureau stated on the Torch Awards website. “The award embodies BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust.”
Hollister Chamber officials were humbled by the award.
“It is an extreme honor for somebody the size of the Hollister Chamber to be recognized on such a large scale,” Administrative Assistant of the Hollister Chamber Alice Yeager told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We love our community, we love all of our members, and this is proof of what a united community can accomplish.”
In order to be given the TORCH Award, businesses and organizations are examined in a variety of categories, such as ethical standards, demonstration of ethical practices, historical reputation, acknowledgment of ethics by peers, and more.
“I think this just exemplifies the community spirit that Hollister has,” Hollister Chamber Chairman of the Board John Hagey told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Shining above and beyond and trying to do the same for our members and our community.”
Hagey praised Yeager for her work.
“Alice is the heart and soul of our organization,” Hagey said. “Alice’s integrity is reflected in the integrity of the award. We couldn’t have done it without her.”
Yeager said that her goals for the chamber continue to revolve around a focus on community.
“My goals for the future is for the chamber to continue to grow, and for the community to continue to grow,” Yeager said. “We have several new businesses coming into Hollister now. I also want to continue to be an example for those around us. To be a united community, to care for our kids, our businesses, and all of those around us.”
The chamber will be allowed to display their recognition of the award on their website for five years as long as they remain in good standing with the BBB.
