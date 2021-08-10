Congressman Billy Long visited Branson on Tuesday, August 10, as he officially kicked off a statewide bus tour.
Long announced his campaign for Senate on Tuesday, August 3. He is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt.
Long held a campaign rally at the Pierce Arrow Theater. Pierce Arrow sang during the rally.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will have a full story on the rally in Saturday’s edition.
