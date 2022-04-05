Attorney and former municipal judge Anna Morrissey is taking another run at the Taney County bench.
Morrissey announced she will be seeking the Republican nomination for the Associate Circuit Judge position for Division 1 in Taney County currently held by Judge Tiffany Yarnell.
“Taney County needs a judge with a well-rounded legal and personal background,” Morrissey said in a press statement. “I made the decision to run to serve my community which has given my family and myself so many blessings over the years.”
Morrissey is a Taney County native, the daughter of another Taney County attorney, Joe Morrissey, and they share a joint law practice. A Branson High School graduate, Morrissey earned her undergraduate and law degree from the University of Missouri. She is an adjunct professor at OTC.
She is the municipal prosecutor for Rockaway Beach and Merriam Woods, and a retired Municipal Judge for Rockaway Beach. She serves on the boards of the YMCA in Hollister, Junior Auxiliary of Taney County and University of Missouri Extension.
Morrissey says her experience in the courtroom would give her an advantage on the bench.
“Over the years, I have seen firsthand the great impact judges have on the lives, businesses, and freedoms of citizens at the local, state, and federal levels,” Morrissey said. “These broad experiences allow me to better and more fairly serve the citizens of Taney County. I believe everyone should be treated fairly and equally, and they should have an opportunity to be heard no matter their background.”
This is Morrissey’s second time seeking the bench in Taney County, having run for the presiding judgeship in 2008 when she lost to Judge Jeff Merrell by just over 640 votes. She said the experience of running against Merrell makes her a stronger candidate for the bench.
“I feel like I got to know my community better and I feel like I was able to put myself out there in a way many women have not done before,” Morrissey said. “I had so many people who spoke with me who at first were not excited about my candidacy, but I felt I gained their confidence after we were able to talk.”
Morrissey and Yarnell are the only two candidates for the Republican nomination for District 1. District 2 Associate Circuit Judge Eric Eighmy is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.
