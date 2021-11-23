With social media being blamed for many negative aspects of society, it’s easy to overlook some of the good that can take place using sites like Facebook. One local site has had one post from a resident start a chain of good deeds heading into the holiday season.
Deb Myers made a post on the “Branson Buzz” Facebook group similar to a post she had seen in another group. The posting asked a question: “What is one thing you NEED but cannot afford right now?” Myers’ goal was to try and connect people who were in need with someone who might have the very thing being sought.
“The past 2 years has been hard for a lot of people in many ways,” Myers told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I know Branson is full of good, kind, Christian people and I hoped that we could come together as a community and help one another in some way. Perhaps something that I have and don’t use is something that someone else is praying for.
“My expectations were met and exceeded at everyone’s generosity and kindness in the best way. I saw some who offered their expertise in mechanics to help get a car running or offering an extra set of tires to someone so they can be able to make it to work. Help with utility bills, rent, clothes, formula even prayers. I truly was filled with happiness at the response. Branson is a wonderful place to live and I am proud of everyone that responded willing to help in any way they could.”
The thread even reached into the entertainment community of Branson, as participants included Timothy Haygood.
“I’ve been incredibly blessed and I know my blessings come from those in the community who have always supported us!” Haygood told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I have a soft spot for those who live and work in Branson and anytime I can give back and help out other folks I do it!”
The posting also has brought back together area residents who helped each other in previous holiday seasons. Melissa Braaten posted in the thread about how a similar thread in 2019 allowed her to buy Christmas pajamas for a family, and the mother of the family responded to say the girls were still wearing them.
The original thread has led to spin-off threads where people are posting about their good fortune and wanting to use it to bless others. One woman posting in the group said she’d been given funds that would allow her to buy winter coats to donate to local children in need, and just a few hours later made a connection with a local charity who needed coats for kids.
If you would like to participate in helping some of the needs posted in the Facebook group, search for “Branson Buzz” on Facebook.
