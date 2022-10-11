Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris is now one of America’s 100 richest citizens.
Forbes magazine announced their list of the 400 richest people in America, and Morris jumped from No. 134 in the 2021 list to No. 92 in the 2022 list. The magazine estimated Morris had a net worth of $7.8 billion.
While Morris jumped up the list, Forbes noted overall the wealth of the richest Americans had declined significantly in 2022. The total overall wealth of the Forbes 400 members was $500 billion less than last year, a total of about $4 trillion, down 11% overall.
Tesla’s Elon Musk topped the list, with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos falling to second, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates third.
Many of the people who fell on the list were tech industry related professionals who were impacted more by the economic downturn than Morris, whose wealth was built on sporting goods.
Forbes ranked Morris in two subcategories: self-made and philanthropy. In the self-made category, Morris was given a 9 out of 10, meaning he built and grew his wealth on his own. In the Philanthropy category, despite Morris’s well-known efforts in conservation, Forbes scored him a 2 out of 5, stating the score is given based on the amount of money spent as a percentage of someone’s net worth.
Morris is also the richest Missourian on the list.
