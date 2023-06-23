Missouri residents will be able to soon gain more access to information related to cases filed in Missouri courts.
The Supreme Court of Missouri announced an expansion of the court’s online portal, Case.Net, will begin on July 1, 2023. The move is part of the courts transition from a paper-driven system to an online based system.
“Innovations in technology have not only revolutionized the way we in the courts work, but they also have fundamentally changed how Missourians interact with their courts,” Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson said in a statement. “The changes coming to Case.net starting July 1 will allow Missourians to access public court documents when and where it’s most convenient for them.”
The changes will allow residents to view public case documents from their own personal computers, tablets, or cell phones, and print those documents to personal printers. Until the changes put in place by the Supreme Court, residents would have to go to a public access terminal in a courthouse to obtain access to those case documents.
The documents released to the public will undergo a rigorous redaction process required of anyone who is filing a case in Missouri courts. Anyone who files a document with the court will be required to certify they have followed the state’s redaction requirements. The redactions must be done by the filer, as circuit clerks will not be permitted to make the redactions.
Items which will be redacted will include:
- Social security numbers;
- Driver’s license numbers;
- State identification numbers;
- Taxpayer identification numbers;
- Passport numbers;
- Financial institution account numbers or passwords;
- Credit or debit card numbers or passwords;
- Personal identification numbers;
- Names, addresses and contact information of informants, victims, witnesses, or persons protected under restraining or protection orders;
- Dates of birth;
- Names of individuals known to be minors; and
- Case numbers of confidential, expunged or sealed records.
There are also various rules related to medical records, or financial or employment histories. Anyone filing a case is urged to visit courts.mo.gov and review the rules for redacting information before filing the action.
While the system itself for remote access begins July 1, for Stone and Taney counties the filing will not actually begin online until later because of a staggered rolling out of the process. The staggering of bringing circuits online will help the system managers control the increased demand on court IT systems.
The 46th Judicial Circuit, which covers Taney County, and the 39th Judicial Circuit, which includes Stone County, will be online on or after Oct. 22.
“Ideally, this will provide greater transparency in Missouri’s judicial system,” 46th Circuit Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The exception to general public access will only be in special situations, where there is a specific court protective order limiting access to certain documents, or the case is not a public case - such as juvenile cases.”
Detailed information about the changes can be found on the main Missouri Courts website, courts.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.