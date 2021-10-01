A former state legislator has announced he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the seventh district Congressional seat being vacated by Billy Long.
Jay Wasson, who served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2003 to 2011, then in the Missouri Senate from 2011 to 2019, announced his intent to run on Thursday, Sept. 30. In addition to the statehouse service, Wasson was also mayor of Nixa from 1997 to 2002.
“Our country has been hijacked by folks that frankly must have lost their minds,” Wasson says in a YouTube video. “How else do you explain the disaster on the Southern border or mismanaging an exit from Afghanistan that left Americans and billions of dollars worth of our weapons in the hands of terrorists? Or running up the national credit card so high it’s already causing the highest inflation in years?”
Wasson said in his video “worst of all” is school administrators and teachers attempting to force Critical Race Theory on students.
“The divisive, false, and un-American new religion of the socialist,” Wasson said of CRT.
Wasson says in his video his father taught him, as a youth, if you had problems you fix them, and he sees a lot of broken things in Washington.
“There’s lots that needs fixing in Washington and that’s why I’m running for Congress,” Wasson said.
In a press release posted to wassonforcongress.com, the campaign touts Wasson’s “conservative Ozarks commonsense.” It highlighted what it termed Wasson’s leadership in the state senate:
“Jay’s leadership in the senate ensured the passage of the largest tax cut for families in state history, balanced the budget every year, fully funded our schools, and helped lead the state to record growth in high-paying, family supporting jobs. He fought successfully to restore our gun rights and to reduce abortions in the state to almost zero.”
Wasson joins a crowded field which includes State Senators Mike Moon and Eric Burlison, former independent candidate Audrey Richards, and Dr. Sam Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.