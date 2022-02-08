Taney County fire officials say a family is lucky to be alive after a flue fire destroyed a Taney County home on Sunday morning.
Western Taney County Fire Protection District received a call around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, reporting a two-alarm house fire on Airport Road. Fire Chief Chris Berndt told Branson Tri-Lakes News 14 units ended up on scene, with 26 people fighting the blaze.
“The fire started in the flue area,” Berndt said. “It spread quickly to the outside wall and into the attic before anyone noticed it.”
Berndt said the home appeared to have no working smoke detectors when the crews arrived on-scene. He said that the homeowners had been woken up by the barking of their dogs and it allowed them to escape the flames.
“They found a living room full of smoke after getting up because of the dogs barking,” Berndt said. “If it wasn’t for those dogs, this could have gone very badly.”
There were no fire hydrants, so the crews had to use three 3 hand lines to put out the flames. Tankers had to pull water from a nearby pond. Fire crews were hampered by the snow and ice, with the long, narrow driveway to the home.
“Snow is rare and people think ‘well, I don’t need to go to work today and the kids don’t need to go to school so it’s fine’,” Berndt said. “But if there’s a medical emergency, or fire, it’s one thing to be cleared enough for four wheel drive vehicles, but it’s not enough for a 20,000 pound fire truck.”
Berndt added fire officials recommend anyone who plans to use a fireplace get it checked once a year by a reputable chimney sweep and to always use seasoned wood, not green wood.
Taney County Ambulance responded to the call, but there were no injuries.
The home is a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.