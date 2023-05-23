Members of the Branson FFA competed in various competitions at the 95th Missouri State FFA convention and one team came home placing among the best in the state.
The Branson FFA Farm Management Team placed 4th out of 47 teams to qualify for the state competition. In addition to the team honor, team member Sy Rosipal finished 10th out of 99 competitors from across the state.
The winning team consisted of senior Tiffany Criner, juniors Sy Rosipla and Rajan Raghani, and freshman Julianna Vineyard. The three returning members of the team will assume leadership roles within the Branson FFA in the next school year, with Raghani serving as President, Rosipal as Secretary, and Vineyard as Treasurer.
Other Branson teams who competed at the state convention included the meats team, which finished 34th out of 48 teams; and the forestry team which finished 14th out of 44 teams.
