Three Branson Police officers are on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting incident Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Dalton’s Express on West Highway 76.
At a press conference on Wednesday, March 1, Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said the three officers will remain on leave pending an investigation of the incident by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
“It is crucial that a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation of this incident be completed,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said a vehicle had been identified through the FLOCK license plate camera system for a vehicle driven by Randall Wesolek, Jr. of Taney County, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When officers spotted the vehicle at the gas station, they approached and instructed Wesolek to exit the vehicle. A struggle ensued during which a gun was produced, resulting in three officers firing their weapons.
Despite life-saving measures attempted by the officers and medics from the fire department, Wesolek died at the scene.
None of the officers were injured in the incident.
“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the involved persons and their families,” Schmitt said. “We understand this incident will have long lasting impacts for all involved, as well as our community. Please remember that regardless of the circumstances of this incident, this community values human life. We should remember to give respect as we move forward.”
During the incident Wesolek’s dog, a gray and white pit bull breed, was reportedly injured before fleeing the scene. The Branson PD is asking anyone who sees the animal to contact authorities.
Schmitt said the Missouri State Highway Patrol was informed of the incident shortly after it took place, and they rushed to the site to take control of the investigation.
“The Highway Patrol Division of Drug And Crime Control unit was formally requested to investigate the officer involved shooting incident,” MSHP spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure said. “Once that is complete, it is submitted to the Taney County Prosecutor for review, and also submitted to the Chief of Police.”
Schmitt said when the MSHP investigation is complete, there will be an internal investigation to see if any department procedures were not followed. He said there will be a “critical incident briefing” after the conclusion of all investigations to inform the public about the investigation’s results.
Mayor Larry Milton called the situation a “tragic incident” and asked the community to withhold judgment until the completion of the MSHP investigation.
Schmitt said more information and details about the incident could not be released because of the active investigation. He said Branson officers have body and in-car cameras whose video will be reviewed as well as other video sources at the location.
Schmitt added the incident was not connected to the weekend visit by an outlaw biker club, and the department has worked to ensure coverage of the city, although it will involve canceling some days off.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as necessary.
