The head of the National Transportation Safety Board is praising the U.S. House of Representatives after passage of a Coast Guard reauthorization bill which creates policies to strengthen safety restrictions on DUKW boats, more commonly known as duck boats.
The new measure would not only increase safety requirements on the actual craft but would hold the Coast Guard accountable to all NTSB safety recommendations.
“This is the first meaningful action to improve safety on duck boats in 20 years,” National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a press statement.
One of the reasons cited by the NTSB for the demand for increased safety requirements is the 2018 Duck Boat Tragedy in Table Rock Lake which resulted in the loss of 17 lives. The NTSB’s statement said the people who died in the sinking of Stretch Duck 7 were “needlessly lost.”
The NTSB cited in their report the Table Rock Lake incident 13 of the 22 recommendations made after a similar tragedy in Arkansas in 1999 had never been put in place by the Coast Guard, including requirements regulating the reserve buoyancy and the use of fixed canopies.
If the Senate passes the legislation as expected, the Coast Guard would be required to respond to all NTSB safety recommendations within 90 days, the same requirements as any agencies within the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Coast Guard had previously been subjected to those requirements, but after being moved in 2003 to the newly formed Department of Homeland Security, they no longer had to meet DOT requirements.
The duck boat accidents were not the only times the Coast Guard is accused by the NTSB of failing to implement or delaying investigation into safety changes which resulted in loss of life. In 2019, a fire on a dive boat off the coast of California resulted in the loss of 34 lives.
“There are currently 19 open NTSB recommendations regarding small passenger vessels,” Homendy testified before Congress in 2021. “One of those recommendations would require operators to implement a preventative maintenance program. We issued it 20 years ago; another would require operators to implement a safety management system, which we also issued 20 years ago. We reiterated that in 2012, again in 2018 and again in 2020 following numerous tragedies.”
