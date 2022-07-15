The city of Branson marked “the first of many significant milestones” in the remaking of the 76 Country Boulevard corridor with a celebration event at Presleys’ Country Jubilee on Wednesday, July 13.
The ceremony marked the completion of “phase three” of the revitalization project, which included the undergrounding of utilities from the Branson Ferris Wheel to Presleys’ Country Jubilee Theater.
“This is the first portion created of the 76 district and it’s the first segment to be fully revitalized, renovated, enhanced, and made beautiful,” Ann McDowell with the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District (ECID) said at the event.
Keith Francis, director of Engineering and Public Works for the city of Branson, explained the process which led to the completion of an entire phase of the revitalization project.
“It all started with a group of citizens and business owners who wanted to give 76 Country Boulevard a face lift,” Francis said. “One of the major aspects was the undergrounding of the unsightly power lines. They also wanted improved street scape, expanded pedestrian ways, and improved traffic safety and circulation.
“We installed approximately half a mile of streetscape on both sides of the road. New sidewalks, landscaping and irrigation, and new 12-inch water mains down both sides of the street. This means we won’t have to cut the roadway to make new water connections and it will help the circulation of our water system.”
Francis then praised five partners in helping with the undergrounding of utility lines along the segment: White River Valley Electric, Suddenlink, CenturyLink National, CenturyLink Local, and Show-Me Technologies. He called the quintet “some of the best” utility companies “I have ever worked with.”
He said initially the project was to cost $1.9 million, and with two invoices yet to come in, the project is $280,000 under budget.
Francis praised his staff for their efforts in the completion of the phase. He said his administrative assistant, Cheryl Harrison, was key in communications throughout the project and he “didn’t know what he would do without her.” He praised Roger Clark, the project manager, whom he said “in the dead of winter was out here pulling strings through conduits to make sure they were clear for cables.” He also thanked Wayne Glenn, CAD designer and specialist, who designed new plans for street lights because the old plans were outdated.
He thanked public works for their efforts in putting up a pull box in a necessary location which allowed the conduits for the underground cables.
Gail Myer, the chairman of the 76ECID Board, said it was an honor for the board and himself to serve the community by helping to develop this project before thanking partners in the project.
“On behalf of the ECID, I want to thank past Board of Aldermen members, other city past and present staff, especially Keith and Cheryl, for their time and dedication to get us to this point,” Myer said.
He then credited area businesses for getting the entire project in motion.
“The businesses along 76 are the ones who made this happen,” Myer said. “They petitioned for the formation of the ECID as a funding mechanism to pay for the improvements, and Branson is grateful to those businesses who stepped up to draft a better future for all of us.”
Myer also credited Ann McDowell for organizing the day’s event and her work promoting the overall project. He then spoke of the fame of 76 Country Blvd. and how millions of visitors have created memories along the route.
“If you took the best parts of Orlando, Hollywood, Times Square, and Nashville, and put them in one place, you’d find 76 Country Blvd. in Branson, Missouri,” Myer said.
Alderman Clay Cooper first praised the Presley family on their 55 years of performing in Branson before thanking former aldermen and former Mayor Edd Akers for their work on the project.
“This project has full support of the Mayor and the Board of Aldermen and we’re ensuring this project is done diligently and in a very transparent way, and I’ve seen it be the case,” Cooper said. “It’s exciting to see the change on the Strip, and the future of Branson, and all which lies ahead. I’m excited to serve on the city board, on the CID board, and to see what comes to this great city in the future.”
Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News it’s a major improvement for the community’s visitors.
“We’re beautifying the strip to give our tourists the best experience possible,” Cooper said. “The big, wide sidewalks give families the chance to walk up and down from different attractions and theaters. It’s a huge improvement which makes it safer to move around our town. I’m looking forward to all the changes to come.”
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted at their July 12, meeting to move forward on the designs for the next phase of the project, which will complete “phases one and two,” running from the Branson Ferris Wheel to the Shepherd of the Hills Expressway.
