A nearly full God and Country theatre crowd received a nearly 90 minute presentation on the current state of politics, critical race theory, and issues related to COVID-19 at a town hall Monday night, hosted by District 29 State Senator Mike Moon and District 156 State Representative Brian Seitz, with a touch of Branson government thrown into the mix.
Rep. Seitz said the town hall was going to be “Bransonized,” and the event began with the pledge of allegiance, a prayer, and singers Bobby Allynn and Talya Tinoco performing the National Anthem. A Neil Diamond cover band then performed Diamond’s 1981 hit “America.” The show ended with theatre owner Jerry Presley performing as Elvis.
Between the performances was a series of passionate statements.
Representative Seitz led off the evening by noting a trio of protesters outside the theatre, saying he had to be doing something right if he had protesters outside the town hall, much to the delight of the crowd which roared its support for Seitz. Seitz introduced dignitaries in the audience like Branson Alderman Ruth Denhamand then began his welcome address.
“We are at a crossroads,” Seitz said. “America is under attack, both within and without, as those who seek to divide our union and cancel out those who speak out, and they think they hold sway. They think because of the last election fraud they’ve won. They think because we have a President who can’t remember his wife’s name, a Vice President who at times acts like she’s been injected with laughing gas, and Democrats a plenty who want to turn us to socialism.
“Government intrusion and overreach is at an all time high. They want to keep us divided, masked up, muzzled, and injected. They are paying people to stay home with your grandchildren’s financial future at stake. Even big tech wishes to silence what you hold near and dear. Let me speak for Senator Moon and myself: Not on our watch!”
Seitz called faith the “great equalizer” against fear in their struggle against socialist Democrats.
“We patriotic, God-fearing, hard-working Americans will win in the end,” Seitz said.
Senator Mike Moon’s comments began differently than Rep. Seitz, making a bold declaration for Jesus.
“We’re going to win, but if you know your Bible, there are going to be some trials,” Moon said. “If you don’t know the Lord as your Savior, you better start asking, because we’re in tough times and without the Lord there is no hope. Even fighting against the government like we’re doing and we’re planning to continue to do, you need to have the Lord in your heart.”
Moon then told the crowd they were currently reliving history, referring listeners to the 27 grievances in the Declaration of Independence, saying similar grievances were “all around us.”
Moon told the story of a man named Levi Preston, a captain in the Revolutionary War, who spoke to 21-year-old Dartmouth student Mellen Chamberlain in 1843 about his service. He dismissed Chamberlain’s questions about why he may have fought, finally telling the young man that the “Redcoats” had come to take away their right to live free, and he was going to make sure the British couldn’t take away his country’s freedom.
After the opening statements, moderator Joshua Heston opened the question and answer session with some prepared questions for Sen. Moon and Rep. Seitz, guests Dr. Mary Byrne, co-founding member of Missouri Coalition Against Common Core, and Jennifer Barker of Informed Health Choice MO.
Heston’s first question was about reinstating mask mandates.
“Absolutely not,” Rep. Seitz said, bringing a roar of approval from the crowd. “We went through that last year. Locally we replaced those that were stopping our personal freedoms and replaced those individuals with a mayor and aldermen that have common sense put forward first. As far as any sort of mask mandate...you need to make a personal decision about how to live your life in this current era. It’s not the government's business to tell you how to live your life.”
Sen. Moon added that a surgeon told him about a British study into masks during surgery that showed they did not make much of a difference when it came to increased infection rates, but because public opinion was so against not using masks the hospital just swallowed the unnecessary cost.
The panel was critical of Governor Parson’s decision to hold a lottery for those who have been vaccinated as a tool to try and drive up the state’s vaccination rates. Rep. Seitz made it clear he’s not against anyone who chooses to get the vaccination, but he’s against government coercion.
“Do we need a game show? Do we need yet another lottery to convince people to take something that it should be their right to decide whether or not they would like to do it,” Seitz said. “I’m not going to hold it against any individual even if they would like to wear a mask, if they would like to be vaccinated, they have that liberty. They have that right. But government coercion, government manipulation in the form of a game show, it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars.
“Now, that money is coming from the federal government, but who pays federal taxes? Does everybody in this room pay federal taxes? Your tax dollars are going to pay for a game show. It’s ridiculous.”
“I think it’s an example of how low of an opinion they have of people,” Dr. Byrne said. “They believe you will jump through a hoop with an incentive rather than make a clearly informed and conscious decision to reject their bait.”
Barker said she expected the governor of California to do something like a lottery but did not expect it from Governor Parson.
“When you are coercing somebody to take an experimental, non-FDA approved product, do they have true informed consent?” Barker said.
Several pointed comments were made about Critical Race Theory (CRT.) Dr. Byrne said CRT “in a nutshell” was a neo-Marxist plan from the Marxist view that God is the enemy.
“Marx was not an atheist, he was an enemy of God,” Byrne said. “He made it his business to unravel everything that was in God’s order. So he believed in the criticism of religion, because it would lead to criticism of law, which would lead to criticism of politics, which would lead to criticism of basically every social institution in society. In relentless criticism, you would basically undermine it.”
Bryne said then Marx reduced things to money, and created two sides that hated each other, with the goal of ending God’s order. She said the aim of those who follow neo-Marxism is to destroy the church.
Rep. Seitz talked about putting forth a bill to stop the 1619 Project from being talked about in schools. He amended it later to include Critical Race Theory.
“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is turning over in his grave,” Seitz said. “He wished his children and his grandchildren would be seen and judged by the character they have and not the color of their skin. We do not need to go backwards with Critical Race Theory.”
The forum also talked about the importance of conservatives to be involved in school boards and other educational institutions to make sure programs like CRT are not included in curriculums. Those in attendance were also encouraged by Sen. Moon to talk to their friends and talk to their pastors about standing up and discussing important issues like the ones discussed in the town hall.
Speaking directly to Branson Tri-Lakes News, Rep. Seitz explained why he feels critics are coming after him even though his position is all about allowing an individual to choose what to do with vaccines.
“I think nowadays people want to fight against something,” Rep. Seitz said. “Regardless of the position I, especially as a conservative, Constitutional Republican, they’re going to disagree with everything I say regardless. If someone wants to take a vaccine, that’s between them and their doctor. The government has no business mandating a jab in your arm. Really.They don’t.”
“I think there’s a lot of fear out there too,” Sen. Moon added. “People are concerned for their health. The coronavirus is real. People are getting sick. It’s a serious thing. At the same time, there are many, many different ways it can be treated. It’s been proven. And I think sometimes alternatives rub people the wrong way.”
Sen. Moon said the freedom people have in Branson is why tourists continue to stream into the region.
“When you exercise personal freedom and responsibility, you know when you walk into a building or go to a particular area, there are risks associated with it,” Moon said. “We have folks who are patriots coming to Branson. Look what Branson stands for: family values, and we support our veterans. They know what the risks are but they’re coming, and we’re succeeding.”
Branson Alderman Ruth Denham said she was there to support freedom, and that she believes Branson citizens need to get involved.
“They need to get involved in all areas of leadership,” Denham said. “This is their city. They need to represent themselves and how they feel. The citizens need to get involved.”
The event drew a small protest led by former Congressional candidate Audrey Richards. A part of their protest was out of a concern for misinformation being shared by those attending the town hall.
“If you go up to a lot of people about why they don’t like the vaccine, they tend to spout a lot of misinformation,” Richards said. “They somehow think it’s anti-freedom, but they don’t take into account the freedom of everyone in our community. If you’re immunocompromised or elderly, you’re not going to want to go to Target right now. You don’t want to go to Starbucks right now. You can’t contribute because you’re afraid of getting something that’s really bad. So, to me, masking is about allowing other people to have freedom while you have freedom to go out and do things. It’s a work on both ends.”
Rep. Seitz said at the end of the event that he will be looking into scheduling more town hall events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.