Residents of Branson will have the opportunity to hear from the three candidates running for the mayor’s seat at an event on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Taney County Federated Republican Women will be hosting a mayoral forum on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Golden Corral, located at 3551 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson, starting at 6 p.m. All three candidates, Branson Mayor Larry Milton, former mayor Karen Best, and alderman Chuck Rodriguez will be attending. (Best is expected to attend via Zoom because she is scheduled to be out of town that night.)
The candidates will share their vision for Branson with voters, answer questions, and meet and mingle with residents.
The forum is part of the monthly meetings held by the group. The TCFRW alternates their meeting locations between Forsyth and Branson. Meetings discuss local issues impacting residents and to provide information about pending legislation and how to contact elected officials.
More information about TCFRW can be found on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TCFRW, or by contacting Darlene at 417-838-5801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.