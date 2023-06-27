If you love a good trivial pursuit, then you might want to roll the dice and connect four of your friends to risk a scrabble toward downtown Branson, where you can clue yourself into using your cranium for the time of your life.
The Branson Board Game Cafe has a bonus life as Dice & Dine: Branson Board Game Cafe under the leadership of Owners Christopher James and wife Rachael. The cafe has expanded with new menu items, new games, and a new secret room where players can gather with friends for a private gaming experience.
“We were regular customers here,” James told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s been two and a half months now that we’ve had it. We didn’t take anything away at all, we just added, including our new study, a party room.”
James said the room, which is located behind a hidden door, has been very popular with groups.
“A lot of businesses rent it to bring in their employees for team building exercises,” James said.
The expansion pack for the cafe has included opening Dice and Dine seven days a week, offering lunch, and getting new games almost every week.
“We open at 11 Tuesday through Saturday,” James said. “So we’re open for lunch, and we’re doing DoorDash.”
Another addition to the Dice & Dine is themed nights aiming to give everyone in the community an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the cafe.
“Mondays, it’s family night where kids get in free,” James said. “We have Seniors Night where on Wednesdays seniors get in during the day free. We have singles night on Thursdays, and Fridays we continued the meet and play nights the previous owners had started; and we’ve really expanded it.”
The meet and play nights provide opportunities for players to not only meet new people, but if they’re hoping to learn how to play a particular game, they can put a little sign on their table requesting a teacher for the game. People can also put a card on their table reading “player wanted” to invite people to join their group.
James said the goal of the event nights is to increase the interaction among game loving members of the community. He’s noticed the Senior Day has been very popular, with groups of seniors coming in to take part in the fellowship of the gathering.
“We want to make this a social spot,” James said. “We want it to be more than coming in with your family to play a few games. That’s why we expanded the menu, to help attract more people to come together. We’ve had a lot of people come in who have never played a game before, or maybe only played something like Yahtzee or Monopoly or something like that, and we help them discover something new.”
James said Dice & Dine also has the “Victory Program,” a loyalty point program for repeat customers, which provides frequent guests with opportunities for items like free admission, free food, or free t-shirts.
“You get a stamp every time you come in,” James said. “But now instead of getting free admission, you can get a t-shirt, you can get a sandwich. You can trade your points for a number of items. It’s been very popular.”
James said he and his staff are trying to learn four to five new games a week so they can help anyone who comes into the cafe to find a game just right for them.
Another aspect of Dice & Dine James wants the community to know more about, is the cafe, which has a full menu of sandwiches and drinks.
“A lot of people are surprised when they see we have food,” James said. “They think we only have candy and snacks, they don’t realize we have sandwiches.”
James said the cafe also has games for sale, so if a customer comes in and really enjoys playing a game with their friends or family and wants to take it home, they can purchase it from the cafe at a discounted price because they paid their daily admission.
He said the cafe also provides a discount to locals who want to experience all Dice & Dine has to offer.
James added they are looking to add additional events to their current list of special days, including making Sundays a Chess Night, and adding a special trivia night.
The cafe at 103 S. Business 65 (on the corner of Main Street and Veterans Blvd.) is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, and 4 to 11 p.m. on Mondays.
For more information about the cafe, the food menu, the special theme nights, and more visit bransonboardgamecafe.com and their social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.