The Branson Police Department announced on social media a major donation to the department’s K9 units.
The department received a check for over $8,000 from the Branson Auto Alliance, the team behind the 2nd Annual Back the Bark Car Show held Sept. 4, in the parking lot at Price Chopper. Dozens of classic cars showed up to support the Branson Police Department’s K9 unit.
“The Branson Auto Alliance asked the Branson Police Department to hold a community event in support of the K9 Unit,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “That event was a great success. The community rallied and the K9 received a significant donation. This year, the group held the 2nd annual event and again the community support was tremendous. Our K9 program is a regional asset and provides an unmatched service to our community. Our two teams are dual purpose canines, patrol and narcotics. They are amazing animals and their handlers are extremely talented and highly respected in the community. We are extremely grateful for the Branson Auto Alliance and the Back the Bark event.”
Branson PD K9 officers Tygo and Cobra were on hand with their handlers to meet the public and show off some of their skills.
Cars For K9s is a nonprofit organization focused on raising funds to support the Branson PD’s K9 units. More information can be found about the organization on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.