Hundreds of women from across the nation will gather in Branson this weekend for fun, fellowship, and encouragement.
The 2022 Pure Joy Women’s Conference will be taking place Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Mansion Theater in Branson. The group’s events are designed to “engage women in enjoying the life of freedom in Christ.”
The event is free to area women.
Speakers and leaders include Pure Joy founder Sandy Jacobson, Leslie Shuler of Impact Church in Ozark, Hallie Bliss, Becky Porter, Mary Pierce, Katie Gumm, and Carolyn Hill.
“The group’s mission statement is real women, with real issues, serving a real God,” Shuler told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It draws me because it’s not something they say from the stage. They have people share testimonies and they’re real life things.”
Shuler, who shares her testimony about losing her mother as a teen, overcoming health issues, and other challenges, said the last few years have been a real challenge, which have placed many in a valley.
“I was young when I lost my mom, my dad fled town, I felt all this grief and I didn’t know what to do with it and it came out in all these weird places,” Shuler said. “One day in college I was crying, and ran to the bathroom to compose myself, and a girl followed me and gave me a word from the Lord. She said ‘You’re in the valley of the shadow of death.’ It was the first time anyone gave me a word from the Lord. “And I see so many in a similar situation now because of the last few years with the pandemic. I see them. These last two years have put this feeling on them. We just need to realize we’re in a valley right now, and it’s OK, because His rod and staff will comfort us.”
Shuler says the event’s focus on prayer is a major comforting factor of the Pure Joy event.
“They focus a lot on prayer,” Shuler said. “Weeks out, they have prayer meetings where they pray for the event, and the night of [the event] they offer prayer at the altar and sometimes it can last for an hour. We have had some really great testimonies of the time we had to pray for them.”
Shuler said Pure Joy has an advantage which many other Christian events taking place in Branson do not have with the event’s admission being completely free.
“Back in the day it was Billy Graham and it was a free revival where you can bring people who would never set foot in church,” Shuler said. “Having no cost, it removes a barrier. I love it’s free and women can use it to bring people they’ve been trying to minister to in their real life.”
Amber Harmon, a previous speaker at Pure Joy events and part of the leadership team at New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister, said her life was forever changed because of Pure Joy.
“I became involved with Pure Joy by serving as one of their photographers in 2010,” Harmon told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “My second year serving I was told if the Holy Spirit started to move in me and I needed prayer to drop my camera and go up to the altar. And that night, during the altar call I went forward for prayer for my family. I went home and told my then (ex) husband I knew God wanted us to restore our family.
“Later that year we were re-married and we have been re-married for 10 years. God worked a miracle within our family!”
Harmon said she’s excited her daughter Sophie will be performing as one of the worship team’s vocalists in her Pure Joy debut, bringing a second generation of her family into ministering through Pure Joy.
Doors for the event open at 6 p.m., with the 2 1/2 hour program scheduled to start at 7 p.m..
Women who want more information about the event can visit the organization’s facebook page, facebook.com/purejoyonline.
