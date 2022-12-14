The Police Chief for the city of Branson has resigned.
Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 13, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
Under Missouri state law, the officers had additional avenues available to them which could have resulted in more public discussion of the situation, but chose not to pursue those avenues.
Both Matthews and Gray were suspended on Oct. 25.
As the investigation is still considered related to human resources and employment, the city of Branson is not releasing the report. The Missouri Sunshine Law allows records related to employment to remain confidential.
Matthews was named Branson Police Chief on March 15, 2018, and he began work with the department in April of that year, coming to the city from the Arlington, Texas police department.
When reached for comment, Branson Alderman Chuck Rodriguez thanked Matthews and Gray.
"I’d like to thank them for giving so much of their lives to serving their community," Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News. "The sacrifices made by themselves and their families should be honored and remembered."
Mayor Larry Milton said he was unable to comment at the current time beyond the city's official statement:
In October 2022, Branson Chief of Police Jeff Matthews and Sgt. Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The City sourced the investigation to an outside organization to ensure the highest integrity and fairness to all involved. On Monday, December 12, 2022, prior to the completion of the formal process, Chief Matthews and Sgt. Pat Gray tendered their resignations effectively immediately to the City and are no longer employees of the Branson Police Department.
On Thursday, the City will formally announce the Branson Police Department’s new Chief of Police.
This is a breaking story and the Branson Tri-Lakes News will update when we have confirmed more information.
