Very soon Branson will be able to have twice the hairballs and twice the fun.
Mochas and Meows, the area’s only cat cafe, will be expanding to almost double their current size. The renovated cafe will take the entire space in the Falls Shopping Center between Shogun Japanese Steak and Sushi and Creation Tattoo.
“We’re adding just over 3,300 square feet to the business,” Owner Mary Trexler told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’ll give us much more space for cafe guests and still leave over 2,200 square feet total for the cats.”
Trexler, who was honored in July by the city of Branson with the “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award for her efforts in helping the humane society find permanent homes for cats, opened the cafe on Nov. 1, 2019. The current location is essentially split down the middle, with half the space for the coffee house cafe and the other half housing up to 24 cats available for adoption.
She said expansion for the restaurant had been in the plans for the business, but they didn’t start serious talks with the landlord until the summer. The space next to them had been occupied by a recently closed hookah lounge, and when the space became available, Trexler jumped at the opportunity.
She said while she always dreamed of having a bigger location, she never thought it would happen so quickly, especially with the events of the last few years.
“Never,” Trexler said. “Possibly had COVID never happened, maybe, but even without that we are about two years ahead of where I expected us to be right now.”
In the three years of its existence, 173 cats have been adopted from the cafe location. The cafe and humane society have a system in place where adoption can’t be a spur-of-the-moment choice from cafe customers. Those seeking to adopt a furry friend from the cafe need to apply, be screened, and cannot take the cat home on the day of application.
Trexler said before she opened the cafe, the adoptions of cats would be the primary focus.
“What ended up happening once we breathed life into Mochas and Meows is that everything fell in place to be behavior based,” Trexler said. “I’ve had cats stay in the facility for over a year because they need more time [to acclimate to humans.] We may not have had as many adoptions as I had thought at the beginning, but we’ve had very few of our cats returned.”
She said she is pleased to have so many quality adoptions.
As she looked at the three years of the cafe, she said one of her best memories is how one of the now-resident cats, Blue, grew to become a vital part of the cafe.
“It took him about five weeks to let me touch him,” Trexler said. “The first time he did, it was the first time I felt like this is what I was truly supposed to be doing.”
As a “resident cat,” Blue is one of the cats who is not available for adoption. The cafe has had several resident cats through the years, the most well known among cafe enthusiasts being Miles, the initial resident cat. He “retired” after a health issue and now lives with Trexler and her family, but his image not only greets every customer at the front door, but is also shown on billboard advertisements throughout the Ozarks.
Trexler says she hopes to expand the offerings of the cafe once the renovations are complete.
“We hope to host birthday parties and other events,” Trexler said. “We’ve had a lot of ideas for things we would like to do but we just don’t have the space right now. A lot of people have wanted to hold events here which we weren’t able to do because we didn’t have enough room. We will now.”
Trexler said she hopes to host educational activities for children like a cat behaviorist camp, where kids will work with the cats to learn their behaviors and reactions, which will allow them to be more responsible pet owners.
“We’re also going to expand our menu,” Trexler said. “We’ll add at least some new food items and at least one dessert option.”
Work on the renovated location will begin during the winter months and the renovated store with hopes of being ready to go by March 2023. The cafe will stay open on weekends only during renovations beginning in January.
Find out more about Branson’s only cat cafe at mochasandmeows.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.