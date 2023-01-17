The Branson Police Department hosted a special ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to celebrate an officer retiring after giving 29 years of service to the city of Branson.
Officer Rick Bright was honored by city staff and his fellow officers in a ceremony at Branson City Hall.
Bright began with the Branson Police Department in September 1993. In his career he worked as a patrol officer, a Field Training Officer, and DARE Officer. He also served as the Evidence Officer and the equipment installer for the department. He worked through the ranks to Corporal and then Sergeant.
The ceremony began with a Last Call Transmission on the radio, recognizing Bright’s career, and allowing fellow officers who could not be at the ceremony to honor Bright for his service to the department and to the city.
“I just want you to know when I think of you, I think of all the officers and command staff that you have trained and left a mark upon,” Police Chief Eric Schmitt said. “[You taught] the proper way to treat people and the proper way to do policing.”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton said Bright represented the best of Branson.
“What you have been is a great example to our newest officers for what to strive for and what to emulate,” Milton said. “So to all the officers who hear this message, if you want to have a leader to follow in their footsteps, this is a great man to follow.”
Bright was honored in February 2020 for outstanding efforts which saved the life of a resident. Bright responded to a call for a medical emergency and discovered a person who was not breathing. He began to perform CPR and kept going until EMTs arrived on the scene. Ambulance personnel said if it wasn’t for Bright’s efforts, the patient would not have survived the situation.
