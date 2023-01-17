Local Representatives in the Missouri House of Representatives have been assigned to key committees and all have some role in the leadership of several different committees.
Rep. Brian Seitz (R-156) has been named the chairman of the Special Committee on Tourism. Seitz will focus on legislation and issues in the House related to the tourism industry, including his bill regarding tax incentives for motion picture and television production companies looking to film in the state.
“I’m thankful that Speaker Dean Plocher has put his trust in me to lead this important committee,” Seitz said. “In the 156th District, and across the state of Missouri, tourism is a vital part of our economy. Tourism is the lifeblood of my hometown of Branson, so I know the impact that decisions made by this committee can have. I have served as a member of the committee for the past two years, but in this new role, I will be able to more actively support Branson, and all of our state’s excellent tourist destinations. I’m excited to get to work with the rest of the committee to support and grow tourism in our state this session.”
In addition to the chairmanship on Tourism, Seitz will also be serving on the Crime Prevention and Public Safety, Healthcare Reform, and Veterans committees.
Rep. Brad Hudson (R-138) will serve in leadership in two committees: Chairman of the Economic Development committee and Vice-Chair of the Rules/Legislative Oversight committee.
“I’m excited about my committee assignments,” Hudson told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “As Chair of the Economic Development Committee I’ll be in a great place to build on the progress I’ve made bringing issues to the forefront that affect our area and the economy in general. Serving as Vice-Chair of the powerful Rules-Legislative Oversight Committee while also serving as a member of the important Fiscal Review Committee will help me continue to bring a strong voice for Southwest Missouri Citizens to the legislative process.”
Hudson will also serve on Ways and Means, the Special Committee on Tax Reform, and the Fiscal Review committee.
“I believe that serving on Ways and Means, and the Special Committee on Tax Reform, will allow me the opportunity to be involved in crafting legislation that will bring much needed reform, and save taxpayers money,” Hudson said.
Rep. Travis Smith (R-155) will be serving as the Vice-Chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, allowing him to focus on issues related to taxation and revenue for the state. He will also serve on the Special Committee on Tourism, Economic Development, and Legislative Review committees.
“Still proud to serve on Economic Development, especially under Representative Hudson,” Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “And I was glad that Brian Seitz was made Chair of Tourism. I am particularly honored to be Vice Chair of Ways and Means. I truly believe Hudson, Seitz and myself will do good things for Southwest Missouri.”
State Senator Karla Eslinger also received her Senate committee assignments and will be helping to lead two: chair of the Committee on Government Accountability, and vice chair of the Committee on Economic Development and Tax Policy, which is a new committee that will assume the duties of the Economic Development and Ways and Means committees.
“ It’s an honor to be asked to assume greater responsibility, and I appreciate the confidence Senate leadership has shown in me,” Eslinger said. “I’m proud to chair this committee and hope to bring some of our commonsense Ozark values to make government work better for you.”
Eslinger will also serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Committee on Gubernatorial Appointments and the Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy, and the Environment,
All three House representatives have their legislation for the 2023 session listed on their respective websites. Visit their pages by clicking on the “members” tab at house.mo.gov. Eslinger’s legislation can be found at www.senate.mo.gov/Senators/Member/33.
