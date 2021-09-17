Branson Mayor Larry Milton has proclaimed the week of Sept. 17 through 23 as “Constitution Week” in the city of Branson.
Milton, in the proclamation, calls on Branson residents to “reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.”
The proclamation, which did not require a vote of the Board of Aldermen, was then given to Renee Benson, Chapter Regent of the Taneycomo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The proclamation marks the 234th anniversary of the framing and signing of the Constitution of the United States by 38 of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, with delegate George Read signing the document for John Dickinson because of Dickinson’s illness, according to the National Archives. While 39 delegate names are on the Constitution, there are actually 40 signatures; Convention secretary William Jackson also signed the document.
While the Constitution was signed by the delegates on Sept. 17, 1787, it was actually ratified on June 22, 1788 when New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the document. The Constitution began being used as the basis for the government on March 9, 1789.
The Constitution was not signed by many who signed the Declaration of Independence, including Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, who were both serving the country as overseas ambassadors, with Jefferson in France and Adams in Great Britain.
The Bill of Rights, which guarantees Americans items like freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the right to keep and bear arms, and protection against unreasonable search and seizure, was not part of the original document and, according to the archives, a reason some of the delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia refused to sign the Constitution.
The Bill of Rights was written by James Madison. The House of Representatives approved 17 amendments to the Constitution; the Senate 12, and those 12 were sent to the states for ratification. Ten of the Amendments were approved and comprise the Bill of Rights, although an 11th amendment proposed by Madison was ratified by the required number of states on May 5, 1992 and became the 27th Amendment.
