An Illinois-based internet provider has purchased a Taney County provider.
Wisper Internet announced in a press release that as part of “the ongoing crusade to provide reliable high-speed internet to rural communities” they would be buying Wayvstech, formerly known as TaneyNet.
“At Wisper we feel internet service is vital to every home just like water, electricity and other utilities,” Wisper founder and CEO Nathan Stooke said in the release. “Unlike water and power, residents have a choice which company they trust to provide their internet service. This expansion highlights Wisper’s ongoing commitment to improve the lives of residents in rural areas and small towns across the Ozarks.”
According to their website, the company uses fixed wireless technology to provide their service to rural areas. Wisper will place a transmitter onto an elevated structure, like a radio tower, water tower, or grain elevator. Customers will install a small device similar to a satellite dish outside their home within the line of sight of the transmitter. The signal is received by the dish, which is connected via wire to a router.
The company has over 20,000 subscribers in six states.
Wisper offers the Federal Communication Commission’s Lifeline Program and Emergency Broadband Benefits Program, which offers low-cost broadband internet service to low-income households. Interested residents apply at getemergencybroadband.org, and if approved, contact Wisper to have the service set up at their home.
