K9 officers and their handlers from all over the United States descended on the Chateau at the Lake on Saturday, June 3, 2023, for the Fox + Hound K9 Foundations’s inaugural fundraising gala and public information day.
The day featured two events. The first was a public exhibition where residents could come meet the K9 officers and their handlers, ask questions about the officers and what they do, and see demonstrations of the K9s showing their techniques for taking down a suspect and searching for drugs.
The second event of the day was a gala fundraising dinner to help fund the foundation’s efforts to fund various retired K9 officers around the United States.
Fox + Hound K9 Foundation was founded by Karen Doss. Doss founded a high-end line of dog grooming products which are sold in 1200 retail stores around the world.
The foundation helps retired K9 officers who are no longer supported by their former departments. They pay for medical treatments or other necessities of the retired K9.
More information on the foundation can be found at foxandhoundk9foundation.org.
