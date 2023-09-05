Richard Shane Rogers Mugshot.jpg

Richard Shane Rogers is facing up to 26 years in prison if convicted of all counts against him.

 Courtesy of Taney County Jail

A new judge has been assigned to hear the case of a man accused of killing a woman in a DUI accident near Saddlebrooke in June.

Richard Shane Rogers is facing charges related to the death of Sandra Puckett and injuries to Matthew Puckett on June 12, 2023. Rogers is facing one count of DWI causing Death of Another Not A Passenger, DWI causing Physical Injury, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. If convicted on all charges, Rogers could face 26 years in state prison.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.