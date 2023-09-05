A new judge has been assigned to hear the case of a man accused of killing a woman in a DUI accident near Saddlebrooke in June.
Richard Shane Rogers is facing charges related to the death of Sandra Puckett and injuries to Matthew Puckett on June 12, 2023. Rogers is facing one count of DWI causing Death of Another Not A Passenger, DWI causing Physical Injury, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. If convicted on all charges, Rogers could face 26 years in state prison.
Court documents allege Rogers was driving a Ford F-150 north on U.S. 65 when he swerved from the left lane across traffic and onto Missouri Route 176, where the Ford struck the driver’s side of a Nissan Rogue waiting to turn northbound onto U.S. 65. Investigators say Rogers told police he was trying to get a dog in his vehicle to sit and he wasn’t paying attention to the road when the crash took place. He was observed as being unable to sit still and mumbling some of his words.
An officer then asked for consent to search Rogers, who agreed to the search. The officer found a clear ziplock baggie containing a white crystalline substance, which the officer recognized as methamphetamine. He arrested Rogers for felony possession of a controlled substance, and then searched the Ford and found a rubber container with THC wax residue. After being read his Miranda rights, Rogers told the office he used methamphetamine and marijuana two or three days before the accident but denied using it the day of the crash.
The driver of the Rogue, Sandra Puckett, was pronounced dead at Cox Medical Center Branson shortly after the crash. Matthew Puckett was taken to Springfield for medical treatment.
When Rogers was initially charged with the crimes, 46th Circuit Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell recused the entire circuit’s bench from handling the case, requiring the Supreme Court of Missouri to assign a new judge to the case.
Judge Raymond Gross of the 44th Judicial Circuit was initially assigned to the case, and presided over the case until Aug. 18, when a transfer request was sent to the Supreme Court. Judge Jessica Kruse was assigned on Aug. 23, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wednesday, Sept. 13. Kruse is a circuit judge from the 38th Judicial Circuit covering Christian County.
