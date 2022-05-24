The Taney County Federated Republican Women hosted a candidate forum on Thursday, May 19, at Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth.
The forum featured the candidates for the Associate Circuit Judge and the Taney County Clerk races for the August 2 Primary Election.
The two candidates for the Associate Circuit Clerk spoke about the responsibilities of the office, with Tiffany Yarnell leaning on her growth in and knowledge of the position, while challenger Anna Morrissey touted her overall diversity in experience.
Yarnell spoke about the rigors of the office, and how because she is the court in which almost all criminal cases originate, she has the bulk of the court’s workload.
“I’m currently handling approximately 52.4% of the cases within the circuit,” Yarnell said. “Over 97% of those cases are criminal cases. I’m in court every day of the week, keeping cases moving efficiently, which includes scheduling and holding a variety of different hearings.”
Yarnell said she’s on call 24 hours a day to respond to law enforcement requests for search warrants.
“There is no substitute for experience,” Yarnell said. “There is no shortcut for gaining the experience I have from my 17 year career in associate and circuit court as I have handled criminal cases every day of my career. I was a prosecutor for 12 years before joining the bench, practicing in the very courtroom I’m in now. My quantity and quality of experience tops my opponent’s.”
Yarnell’s challenger in the race, Anna Morrissey, informed voters of her resume including being a former municipal judge in Rockaway Beach and current municipal prosecutor for both Rockaway Beach and Merriam Woods.
“I have experience dealing with criminal defendants from behind the bench and as a prosecutor,” Morrissey said. “I also know how to handle a docket, as municipal dockets were 115 to 225 cases a session.”
Morrissey also said in her 17 years of experience she has worked from municipal to federal cases, both misdemeanors and felonies, and has a knowledge of all aspects of law.
The candidates for Taney County Clerk both shared their love of community and their efforts to improve the county through their work.
Shanna Tilley spoke about working for three different commissions in the Taney County Commission office.
“It showed me the need to always follow county policies and statutes,” Tilley said. “It’s an office which continually changes, so it requires an attention to detail, research, and the ability to pivot quickly.”
She said as purchasing credit card administrator, she is responsible for making sure county employees are not misappropriating funds and are following county regulations.
She notedher nonprofit work as scholarship chair for the Junior Auxiliary, chair of the Taney County Extension Council, and is the first Vice President of the Taney County Federated Republican Women.
Her challenger, Stephanie Spencer, has worked in the Taney County Clerk’s office since 2016, and as the county’s Chief Deputy Clerk for 18 months.
“The clerk is a little bit like the hub of a wheel,” Spencer said. “We touch each and every department in the checks and balances of the Taney County government. We work with the assessor on the Board of Equalization, court orders, or verifying records with the state; we work with the collector’s office on setting levies; we get involved with human resources because we’re responsible for one of the retirement programs.”
The forum was sponsored by the Taney County Federated Republican Women.
