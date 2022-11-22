Elevate Branson will again celebrate the beginning of their story on Thanksgiving Day when they host the 15th Annual Love Your Neighbors Thanksgiving Day Lunch.
The lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 202 Vaughn Rd., Branson.
The organization began on Thanksgiving Day 2008 when Bryan and Amy Stallings hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the underserved community in Branson.
The 2022 lunch returns to the format of a sit-down, in-person meal, after the last two years of COVID-19 concerns leading to only drive-through pickup and extended stay motel deliveries.
“There is something special that is missing when we can’t get together, when we can’t sit with our neighbors, when we don’t have the time or opportunity to learn their name and hear their story,” Elevate Branson Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships Matt Grindstaff told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Grindstaff said the Thanksgiving meal is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“It’s really important for not only us, but our neighbors as well,” Grindstaff said.
He said events like the Thanksgiving meal are important because reflecting Jesus to the world means more than just dropping $20 in someone’s hand as you drive past them.
“We’re wanting to move from short-term, long-distance mission trips to long-term, short-distance relationships,” Grindstaff said. “Find out what someone’s name is or the name of their son or their daughter. Find out how they ended up in Branson. Everyone loves to share their story.”
He said in addition to sponsorship opportunities for people to buy a meal for a neighbor, there is also a volunteer opportunity called a “table companion” where your entire role is to sit and talk to the people who are coming for the meal.
“We realize how much we have to be thankful for and celebrate with those who are in a season where they have a little less,” Grindstaff said. “You get to make someone else’s Thanksgiving a little bit better. What is better than that?”
The cost to sponsor a plate for a neighbor is $25, with multiple other donation opportunities including table sponsorships. Volunteers are also needed to not only be table companions, but serve meals, deliver meals, and help with the operation of the event.
More information about the event, along with volunteer and sponsorship signups, are online at elevatebranson.com.
