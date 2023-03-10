The Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify skeletal remains.
The department found skeletal remains near Violyn Drive in Branson on Feb. 23 after a report of someone finding bones. The coroner’s office met Branson police and took custody of the remains and determined they were human.
The coroner’s office believes the bones belonged to a white man, possibly Native American, who was between 40 and 50 years old and had brown hair. The man did not have teeth, so it was likely he had some kind of dentures.
The bones were found with a Baylor University t-shirt, and a plastic bracelet with LENS printed on it.
The police department and coroner’s office ask anyone who might know the identity of the man to contact the crime tip hotline at 417-334-1085 or report your information online at bransonmo.gov/crimetip.
No cause of death has been released for the man by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.