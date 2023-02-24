Residents of Stone and Taney counties who want to seek a career in healthcare or expand their education in the healthcare field have the opportunity to get some of their training and education paid for by the Skaggs Foundation.
The foundation will be accepting scholarship applications for the summer and fall 2023 semesters from Feb. 20 through April 3.
“Our scholarship program is a win-win for our community,” said Grace Nash, who oversees Skaggs Foundation’s scholarship program. “We are empowering individuals to reach their full potential while doing our part to help fill vacancies in the local healthcare industry with quality, highly skilled individuals.”
Qualified scholarship applicants must have a grade point average of 2.5 or better; reside in Stone or Taney counties or Boone County, Arkansas; or be an employee or family member of an employee of Cox Medical Center Branson.
More information about the scholarship program can be found on the foundation’s website, SkaggsFoundation.org.
The Skaggs Foundation has given close to half a million dollars in scholarships since the foundation’s inception.
