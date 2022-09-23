Branson High School is hosting a College and Career Fair for area high school students on Wednesday, Sept 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the BHS Commons and North Gym.
The event will provide opportunities for students in grades 9 through 12, along with their parents, to learn about four-year colleges and universities, area community colleges, branches of the military, trade and technical schools.
The event is open to high school students from Hollister, Forsyth, School of the Ozarks, Bradleyville, and Blue Eye.
Registration for the event can be made at app.strivescan.com/students.
More information can be obtained by contacting Branson High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.