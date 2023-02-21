Five Branson High School musicians earned positions in the All-District jazz bands during the Parkview Jazz Festival and All-District Jazz Concert held in Springfield on Feb. 18.
The five students who represented Branson in the All-District jazz bands were:
- Mae Plachta, Bass, Jazz 1
- Aron Harris Trombone 1, Jazz 1
- Connor Kleypas, Trumpet 4, Jazz 1
- Christien Pleasants, Drums, Jazz 2
- Aaron Busing, Baritone Sax, Jazz 2
The school’s Jazz Ensemble finished in third place for the Top Band division. Jazz Band competed in the Second Band/Combo division and placed fifth.
Two flugelhorn players, Connor Kleypas and Jaxon Cottom, were given outstanding soloist awards for their performances during the concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.