Branson police officials are warning the public about a scam involving fake calls that appear to be coming from the department.
The department posted on social media a warning that calls have been made to residents where caller ID has been “spoofed,” meaning it shows the calls to be originating from the Branson Police Department, with a number of 417-334-3300.
Businesses called by the scammers have reported the caller identifying themselves as an officer or employee of the Branson PD and then would say that the business deposited counterfeit bills. The “employee” would then inquire about the business’s counterfeit processes and then tell them to take all of their current cash to get a money order.
BPD officials are asking anyone who gets those calls to not follow any of the instructions given by the caller. If you receive the call, immediately hang up and call 911.
If you have already received a call, or have been victimized by this scam, call 911 to report the crime or visit the city’s website to file an online report. The web address is bransonmo.gov/808/Report-a-Crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.