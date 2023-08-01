The Branson Police Department welcomed a dozen new officers and several new civilian staff members at a Badge Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, July 27, at Branson City Hall.
The ceremony also included members of the department who have been promoted since the last badge pinning ceremony.
“This is a pretty awesome sight and a pretty cool day for us here in the department and for the city,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said to open the event. “We are celebrating over 20 people who are being added to the roster or new positions, promotions, things along those lines. Probably the most exciting time I’ve had here yet.”
Schmitt then welcomed seven civilian staff members new to the team or in new positions:
- Dispatchers: Breanne Benton and Nicole Robinson
- Records: Julie Lowry
- Police Records Assistants: Brooke Palmquist and David Miller
- Administrative Assistant: Marshal Fulton
- Training Coordinator: Chris Gibson
John Pate was also promoted to a Dispatch Supervisor.
After presentations to those in attendance about the Code of Ethics for law enforcement and about the badge, Schmitt introduced the hiring of two officers coming in from other departments, Justin Brown and Austin Williams, and the promotion of Brit Russell to a detective position.
Also introduced were eight new officers: Wesley Anderson, Nicholas Brown, Korey Franklin, Kerry Kassabaum, Emilee Norris, Alexander Rose, Bill Tyler, and Logan Wilson.
In addition, officially welcomed to the force was, one officer who has been working for a number of months, K9 Officer Rico. David Lingscheit was also hired as a detective.
Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News following the event the department is currently five officers away from being fully staffed, and that three candidates were currently attending the police academy.
