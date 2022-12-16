Parents looking to keep their kids busy during their school’s Christmas break have a possible assist from the Branson Parks and Recreation Department.
The 2022 “Winter Break Camp” will be held from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Friday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the RecPlex, with the exception of Monday, Dec. 26, when the RecPlex will be closed for Christmas. Camp dates correspond to the Branson Public School District calendar.
The camp is available for students currently enrolled from kindergarten through 8th grade.
The cost of the camp is $30 per day per child, or $190 for the full nine day camp. Camp sessions run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. each day.
The camp will feature arts, crafts, and two field trips: one to the OC in Ozark on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and the other to Big Air on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Registration deadline for the camp is Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Registration can take place online at BransonParksandRecreation.com or by visiting the Branson RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy., Branson, during normal business hours.
