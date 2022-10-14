The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB have opened nominations for the 2022 Black Tie Awards.
The Black Tie Awards honor six community members who the Chamber and CVB feel enrich the lives of those around them and who also further the mission of the chamber to enhance the quality of experiences for visitors to the region.
“Last year’s emcee, Jim Barber, did a wonderful job highlighting the six winners – each receiving a standing ovation from the nearly 800 people in attendance,” Chamber Vice President of Member Engagement Grant Sloan said in a statement. “We anticipate this year will be just as moving, and I think we have the potential for a record number of community nominations.”
The six awards are: Mary, Pioneer, Ambassador, Beautification, Community Spirit, and Care for Kids.
The Mary award is given to a person the chamber feels takes actions in line with the legacy of Mary Herschend and Mary Trimble, who were the first winners of this award for outstanding community service and to mankind.
The Pioneer award is given to an individual who has uniquely contributed to the enrichment of lives in the area. The Ambassador award is for a person who shows passion for furthering the mission of sharing the area’s story to visitors.
The Beautification award is given to a person or organization who has enhanced the quality of life for the community. The Community Spirit award is for a person or business who has shown outstanding service and character within the last two years, and is viewed as going “above and beyond” for the benefit of others. Care for Kids award is given to a person or organization who works to improve the lives of children and preserve the future of the area.
The awards show will be sponsored by Ozark Mountain Legacy, Silver Dollar City Foundation, and Myer Hotels.
“We’re honored to again be sponsoring the Black Tie Awards – they fall directly in line with the core values of Ozark Mountain Legacy,” Silver Dollar City Foundation President John Baltes said in a statement. “The Ozarks is a place of ‘Hope and Hospitality’; it’s what sets us apart from other vacation destinations. We need the community’s help identifying individuals who personify those two important pillars.”
Nominations for the award and more information on attending the event can be found at bransonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.