A Hollister man is among 18 people indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a large conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine across southwest Missouri.
Cody D. Ezell, 39, of Hollister, is facing charges following an investigation which seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and multiple firearms.
The federal indictment states the defendants were part of a distribution conspiracy to Barry, Stone, Polk, Lawrence, Greene, Jasper, and Newton counties from Nov. 1, 2020 until April 28, 2022.
Court documents say the conspiracy was broken when police raided a home in Aurora on April 28, 2022. They seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, a semi-automatic pistol, money, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of methamphetamine.
While police were at the residence, two other defendants arrived at the house and were taken into custody with 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a semi-automatic pistol.
Area law enforcement agencies who participated in the federal investigation include the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the Combined Ozark Multi-Jurisdictional Enforcement Team, and the Kimberling City Police Department.
