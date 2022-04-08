After having to postpone their event for two years, The Brook Wellness Center is asking the community to put the best foot forward at their Walking for Recovery event.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 23, at the Port of Kimberling Marina and Resort, located at 201 Marina Way in Kimberling City. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with the walk to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants are asked to wear colorful “rockin’” socks or the center will provide “rockin’” socks to participants.
Walkers must register to participate in the walk. Registration on the day will be $35, children up to 4-years-old are free. Early bird registration is available for $25. Participants will receive swag bags and ‘Heart for Recovery’ t-shirts.
After the walk participants and attendees can experience free food, music, raffles, giveaways, vendors and testimonials at the pavilion area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The Brook Wellness Center President Rosie Robinson said they were excited about finally being able to host this event.
“It was supposed to be done in 2020. Then COVID-19 shut us all down,” Robinson said. “Then we couldn’t do it in 2021 because there was still so much going on with COVID. But this year we’re doing this Walking for Recovery. It’s going to be at the Kimberling Marina and they’re wonderful people. Every year they would call us and ask, ‘Are you going to do this this year?’ But we couldn’t until now. We are so excited.”
Walking for Recovery will benefit The Brook Scholarship Fund.
“All of the money goes to the scholarship fund,” Robinson said. “We were a treatment provider and we’ve contracted with different places so we can do state funding. We can provide services for the State of Missouri’s children division but there are some times when people walk in, they don’t qualify for the state funding. They don’t qualify for the children division. They don’t have a case or they don’t have Medicaid, and they truly cannot afford it. So the scholarship is what we use so that we don’t ever turn anyone away for treatment.”
Robinson said it is important for Brook Wellness Center to have enough scholarship funds available so no one slips through the cracks just because they do not have insurance or qualify for state funding.
“It’s so important that we always keep this replenished. Because like I said, we do not turn anyone away,” Robinson said. “Especially since we have a women’s trauma trauma group for women who have had a lot of traumas in their childhood, or they’ve been sex trafficked, or they’ve been domestic violence. So there’s ladies, for example, that we want to be able to help so if they come in and say for whatever reason, the funding doesn’t cover it or something like that. We’d be able to give the books which are $20 for the book, that’s what it costs us and put them through all the classes so they don’t have to pay for it. We just want to love people and help them.”
The Brook Wellness Center offers Drug and Alcohol Assessments with Diagnosis, Psychological Evaluation, Individual & Group Counseling, Family Therapy, Parenting Education Classes, Anger Management Classes, Trauma Program Men/Women, Peer Support and Drug Testing: Urinalysis, Hair Follicle, according to their website.
Robinson said the Walk for Recovery is about celebrating recovery.
“We invite anybody to come to the walk,” Robinson said. “We want it to symbolize recovery to the community,” Robinson said. “Look, people do recover. You hear so much about the negative, the overdoses, the struggles. But people recover from drug addiction and can become good members of society. So whenever somebody is in recovery we want to celebrate that. So that’s what this walk is. It’s not about the negative. It is a celebration. We hope to see families out celebrating recoveries, and the community members out celebrating recoveries. We want grandmas to come, grandpas and strollers. I don’t care who they are, we just want to celebrate and represent the recovery community.”
To register visit www.thebrookwellnesscenter.org. According to Robinson, a family of four can use the promo code WFR2022 to save on costs.
