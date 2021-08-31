A hotel along 76 Country Boulevard is going to be converted into affordable apartment housing aimed at the workforce in Branson.
Drever Atelier Partners announced the purchase of the Angel Inn by the Strip in a press release on Aug. 27, saying they specialize in fixing “broken” hotels and apartment complexes. They plan to redevelop the property into The Penleigh - Branson Row.
“Drever Atelier Partners, with five decades of experience, is known for their expertise in transforming once ‘broken’ apartment complexes,” Jonas Arjes, Executive Vice President/Chief Economic Development Officer of Taney County Partnership, said in a statement. “Their vision for The Penleigh is to deliver a residential community that is affordable, safe and a welcoming place for their residents to call home while also offering convenient programs and incentives helpful for single working parents.”
The release from Drever Atelier says their plan is to convert the for 342-room hotel into an apartment complex with multiple amenities. The majority of the apartments will be studio or one-bedroom, and are anticipated to cost around $600 a month, making it affordable for the Branson workforce. The company is focused on helping working single parents.
“We are looking forward to transforming this closed hotel into a thriving residential community and would like to do more in Branson,” Galen Drever, Managing Director with Drever Atelier Partners, said in a statement.
The amenities planned for the development aimed at families include free after-school tutoring, a children’s playground, swimming pool, and on-site pet park. Plans also include two hot tubs, resort-style cabanas, commercial grills, and a fitness center.
The company plans to offer social and fitness programs for residents.
Former owner of the Angel Inn by the Strip, Jerry Emery, said this wasn’t the first time someone has offered to buy the property, but it’s the first one he found worthy of the space.
“I’ve had higher priced offers to sell the Angel Inn - by the Strip property in the past to operators that I knew would create weekly motels that would damage Branson’s image and be unsafe for families with children,” Emery said in the press release. “We made the choice to sell the property to Galen and Maxwell Drever because we believed they would successfully convert the motel into an apartment community that would create a safe and thriving addition to the city.”
Arjes said he hopes to see other developers bring projects like this to the city.
“We welcome developers looking to invest in single and multifamily housing projects,” Arjes said. “There is a great need, as identified in the 2019 Taney County Housing Study, for starter, affordable and workforce housing.”
City of Branson officials were also pleased with the announcement.
“It’s wonderful!” Branson Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “That’s the simple statement. It’s wonderful to have people interested in providing that benefit to the community. The housing study that was published on behalf of the Taney County Partnership back in 2019 said there was a huge need for housing, not only in Branson, but across the county. But definitely in Branson, we need affordable housing. So to have somebody respond to that and address another issue in town, former hotels that have fallen into disrepair or are lacking in maintenance, for this group to kill two birds with one stone is a real blessing for the community.”
Drever Atelier hopes to have the community ready for residents by early 2022.
