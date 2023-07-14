After an impassioned address before the Branson Board of Aldermen by Utilities Director Kendall Powell, the board approved the first reading of an ordinance to provide pay grade increases for employees within the city’s Utilities Department.
City staff had provided a report to the aldermen before the meeting showing the Utilities Department has struggled to retain quality employees and shared concerns over a third of the water workforce being eligible for retirement over the next decade. The staff’s goal was to increase pay grades allowing the city to be competitive in retaining staff versus other cities and private sector positions; combat the nationwide shortage of employees; and increase the ability to hire and retain quality staff.
“One of the major challenges we continue to face is a critical shortage in the water and wastewater workforce,” Powell told aldermen. “It’s been an ongoing issue for the last 10 years and the recent pandemic has accelerated the retirements of many qualified workers, so this is not just a Branson issue, it’s a nationwide issue.”
Powell spoke about the struggles of the department with retention of employees. He said currently there are more than 10,800 openings per year for water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators, and the city has been losing outstanding employees to cities and private companies who can offer higher salaries.
He also said many applicants are not qualified for the positions and this provides opportunity for the city, but also costs.
“Most of our applicants we’re getting have little to no experience,” Powell said. “So we’re having to train these people up, which we’re glad to do because we love to share our knowledge and give people opportunities, but on the other hand it creates a struggle for the utility. It costs to do that and we want to be good stewards of the funds we’re allowed to use.”
Powell showed a chart of employee turnover from 2020 to 2023, showing nine employees left the department to retire, while 22 resigned from the department. The average amount of time the retirees worked for the department was 15 years, but the resignations only averaged 1.77 years.
“They’re coming on board with us, we’re spending a lot of energy and effort training folks, and they’re leaving us,” Powell said. “Most of them are leaving the industry for better paying jobs. What that equates to is a 61% turnover rate for us in the last several years.”
The Utilities Department has 60 positions, 10 of which are vacant pending a new hire joining the department. The longest serving employee has been with the city for over 28 ½ years, with the average for all employees just over eight years. However, 21 of the 50 current employees have less than one year with the department, or 35% of the department’s staff.
“It takes at least five years to get somebody up to speed in this industry,” Powell said. “I would be comfortable with an average of around 10 years to 12 years because of my past experience seeing those people in the 10 to 15 year range on how well they perform; how efficiently they perform.
“You can’t teach it all in one year, two years, three years. Situations pop up and we try to incorporate training for all when those unique situations pop up.”
Powell said he examined the 2022 year end numbers for his department, and he felt comfortable he could bring forward the new salary model based on projections.
“Last year when I presented the model to you, you guys approved a 12%increase for water, and a 10%rate increase for sewer,” Powell said. “As part of a five year plan I showed you at the time, in 2024 there would have been another 12%increase in water and seven%for sewer. However, with the numbers we’ve received, and the numbers inputted into the model with this salary structure, I’ve gotten the rate increase on the water side down to roughly eight%from the 12%.”
Powell said the city is doing very well on the sewer side and he could go to a two%increase and get the sewer section to where it’s “back to normal and sustaining well.”
He attributed the increased costs in water to necessary repairs and being proactive in maintenance of the water infrastructure, and the salary adjustments, but he felt those were needed to keep the utility strong and comply with regulatory requirements.
“Right now, I can honestly say I’m not,” Powell said “I’ve got valve exercising, hydrant inspections, many things we’re unable to keep up with because we simply don’t have the staff, and once we get fully staffed, we end up losing people and we’re back to square one, back to a reactive state.”
City Administrator Cathy Stepp praised Powell’s leadership in the department, especially in terms of how Kendall had to work with past budgeting systems.
“I would equate it to a pin the tail on the donkey exercise,” Stepp said. “Where Kendall would be blindfolded, spun around three times, and told ‘Here is how you got a budget now.’ He wasn’t armed with information that was current, he didn’t know how much money he had versus projections. It’s a new day. Finance is working with all departments now on budgeting efforts, and have worked really hard with Kendall.”
Stepp also said based on her experience with the EPA and other government agencies, she sees it as vital for utilities to be fully staffed so maintenance can be kept up and the infrastructure systems maintained. Stepp also said people do not realize the vital nature of the utilities department because they are not usually given credit for their hard work.
“There is no sizzle, there’s no glitter, there is no glitz to this, but they’re expected to have certain certifications, regular required training,” Stepp said. “Frankly, I think we’ve served as a training board for surrounding and competing communities and the private sector. We can’t get necessarily to where the private sector can get, but we’re a long way from there. It’s a long way there. It’s one spoke in the wheel. This won’t solve the staffing problem, but we’re working on bringing the EPA on potential training in southwest Missouri. Maybe find a partner to work with us at OTC. Young people are not getting into this field, so we have to do at least what we can in municipal government, and this is a first step.
She reiterated her respect for the staff.
“I just want to thank you for your dedication, because it’s a thankless job,” Stepp said. “You don’t think about clean water and sewer unless it quits working and by then it’s too late.”
“That’s right!” Mayor Larry Milton said.
Milton said looking at all the information, he guessed it weighed on Powell.
“I’ll bet you have had a lot of sleepless nights,” Milton said.
“I’m very passionate about my career here at the city of Branson,” Powell said. “I’m passionate about my staff. I see young dads that are struggling to get by with the pay that they’re at right now. I’ve been there before. I stuck it out and it’s been very rewarding for me. I’m trying to be mindful of that. Mindful of not doing this only out of emotion, but out of the data, out of the results.”
At this moment in the meeting, Ward III Alderman Ralph LeBlanc asked the several dozen Utilities Department employees in attendance about Powell’s leadership.
“How many of you have stuck around because of his leadership?” LeBlanc said. Every employee raised their hands.
“It’s incumbent to recognize the frustration,” LeBlanc said. “But Kendall’s only recently been given this information and the tools necessary based on what we’ve been able to free up and allow them to make those things happen.
“The level and quality of what your department puts out based on tourism, because we’re not operating as a small town, we’re operating as a metropolitan area based on our tourism influx through the year, and these guys are keeping up with that. They’re putting out a great product.”
Ward II Aldermen Chuck Rodriguez asked Powell if what was being proposed is a bandaid or if it really fixed the issue.
“I’m proposing what I feel we can afford at this time,” Powell said. “I think we owe it to the city of Branson, we owe it to citizens and business owners to be good stewards of tax dollars, and as a utility to provide a sound utility for this area.”
The measure received unanimous passage on the first reading.
Milton told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he sees Kendall as an example of the strong leaders at Branson City Hall.
“Kendall is an excellent example of the high caliber of directors we have at city hall,” Milton said. “Every department head displays their knowledge and experience in their departments. The character that Kendall, and his fellow directors display, that is most important is they truly care about every employee they supervise. They spend the taxpayers dollars as if it was their own money. Our community is blessed to have the directors that we have and with the leadership of Cathy Stepp, our city government is running on all cylinders.”
Second reading and final passage should take place as part of the consent agenda at the board’s upcoming July 25, 2023 meeting. Residents can see the proposed pay scale changes by looking at the HTML agenda from the July 11, 2023 meeting posted at bransonmo.gov.
