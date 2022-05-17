Some of the candidates seeking to replace Billy Long as Missouri’s 7th District Congressional Representative met with members of the Taney County Republicans on Friday, May 6, in Forsyth.
Alex Bryant, Dr. Sam Alexander, and Jay Wasson spoke to the party members who attended the event at Fat Daddy’s Bar-B-Que. Also in attendance was the man they are fighting to replace, Rep. Long, who is running for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.
Long said his race is going to come down to whoever former President Trump endorses for the seat.
“President Trump has not weighed in on my race,” Long said. “It doesn’t matter who he endorses, when he endorses, it’s done. If he endorses one of my opponents, it’s done. If he endorses me, we’re done. He’s that popular in Missouri.”
Long referenced Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who jumped 12%in the polls following Trump’s endorsement, and ended up winning the nomination by 10%.
“Trump endorsed him and he went from 11 to 23%in a week, and he won by like 10 points in the race,” Long said. “All these anti-Trumpers, all these never-Trumpers, everybody who hates Donald J. Trump inside and outside our party, I’ve never had any use for them, but they kept saying Vance couldn’t win, won’t win, and he did win. So this is what you’ll see if Trump endorses in this race.”
Long said congressmen do more good in their districts than they do in D.C., and he hopes whoever wins keeps his team in place because of “the good they’ve done for our district.”
Dr. Sam Alexander said many Americans don’t realize the value of living and working in the United States.
“We take for granted our country,” Alexander said. “We don’t realize what it’s like in other parts of the world. I’ve done mission work around the world and it doesn’t take long to realize what a great country we have here.”
He said unlike our nation’s founding fathers, Democrats have had their party “hijacked” by “people who truly believe we are evil, who believe we’re bad, and we need to be revamped and they literally want to change this country and not for the best.”
Pastor Alex Bryant said he never thought about getting involved in politics until he saw the state of our country in the last few years and realized people needed to stand up.
“I want to represent the people of southwest Missouri, the people who listen to our ministry and podcast who say ‘you’re speaking our values, we want you to speak up for us,” Bryant said. “We all see the state our country is in. [Democrats] are trying to use tactics to get us to be quiet, to be silent, and unfortunately in many cases it’s working in many places. If you look at the current situation with Roe v. Wade, they’re literally trying to tell people to be quiet if you’re a good American. Don’t say anything…or you don’t support women. I think that’s ridiculous. We need to fight fire with fire, and we need people who stand up for our conservative values, and the Squad will not silence me.”
Former State Senator Jay Wasson said the border situation driving crime rates is one major reason for his campaign.
“Crime is as high as it’s been, probably in my lifetime, and it’s going up,” Wasson said. “President Trump had made the border situation the best it’s been in my lifetime and now eight months later it’s the worst it’s been in my lifetime. We had Mexican troops guarding the border and people waiting to come in…and a wall being built. Today none of it is happening, and today people are rushing in and we don’t know where they’re going or what they’re doing. If you think it doesn’t impact us, look at the overdoses from fentanyl in our area every day. [The drugs] are coming across the border.”
The other candidates for Long’s Congressional seat, Eric Burlison, Audrey Richards, Mike Moon, Paul Walker, Camille Lombardi-Olive were not in attendance and did not have representatives speak on their behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.