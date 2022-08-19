The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is no more.
The members of the caucus released a press statement on Monday, Aug. 15, stating they were disbanding. One of the members of the caucus was State Senator Mike Moon, who has been representing Stone and Taney counties, but will no longer represent the area starting in the next regular Senate session due to redistricting.
“The Mission of the Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus has always been the protection of Missourians’ God-given rights and advancement of policies in line with the Missouri GOP platform,” the former caucus members said in their press release. “We have opposed, sometimes strenuously, policies we feel create bigger, more intrusive government in the lives of Show-Me State citizens.”
The release cited the American Conservative Union’s grades of state legislators which showed members of the caucus had 20% higher scores in terms of a conservative voting record from 2019 to 2021, and an Americans for Prosperity list of scores showed caucus members scoring 50% higher than non-members, which had an average conservative grade of 67% based on AFP metrics.
The group said the Aug. 2, primary elections showed Republican voters backed a conservative message along the lines of the views espoused by the caucus members; specifically support for the party’s platform and accountability for votes.
“It is time for the Republican caucus to go fully on offense,” the release reads. “As such, we believe the time has come to seek unity with a single majority caucus in the Missouri Senate chamber under exclusively the Republican banner.”
While the statement calls for unity within the party, the former caucus members made a pointed comment toward their colleagues in the Missouri House of Representatives.
“The Missouri Senate has moved towards operating in the same manner as the Missouri House of Representatives in recent years,” the statement reads. “As continual breaches of trust were committed by leadership towards nearly a third of the Republican Caucus, divisions became public and increasingly discordant.”
The group also called for the incoming leadership of the chamber to listen to all voices within the party.
“We know of no Senator, current or former, who claims that the prestige and traditions of the Missouri Senate are stronger today than when our current leadership team took the helm in 2018,” the statement said. “The next leadership team must do better.”
Moon told Branson Tri-Lakes News the letter is symbolic and only good if the new leaders follow Republican values.
“Although the Missouri Senate Conservative caucus may have disbanded, I will continue to support the promises made in the Missouri Republican Party platform which are supported by the MO Constitution,” Moon said. “The symbolism of the extension of an olive branch represented by the written letter is only good if the new leaders of the Missouri Senate adhere to and promises to support Republican ideals. If, in fact, promises are made and not kept (as we have experienced in the past) I will do my best to expose the truth and fight for liberty just as I always have.”
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia, who many political observers in Jefferson City believe is the favorite to be the next President Pro Tem of the State Senate, had been a harsh critic of the Conservative Caucus. Following a day’s session in September 2021, Rowden said the caucus had turned the Senate into a “clown show” causing pointless votes to “appease children.”
After the caucus’ statement, Rowden took a more conciliatory tone on Twitter.
“Over the last few years, Missouri Senate Republicans have passed generational conservative reforms into law, and Missourians are undoubtedly better off as a result,” Rowden tweeted. “I am happy these five Senators want to join the team that has been leading the conservative fight in Missouri. The time is now to do big things for this great state!”
Branson area State House Rep. Brian Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News the move could make it easier to get legislation passed because there will be less bickering among the party’s majority.
He also said it’s possible the group could reform under a different name after the first weeks of the new session, and would appear to be less of a threat. He noted several likely new State Senators are very conservative in their views, but he was hopeful to be able to work with the senators old and new.
“The bridges I have built between the House and Senate remain, except for Senator Burlison who will be heading to Washington,” Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Whether the senators group together as a caucus, or simply unify as individuals, it should not affect good legislation being passed. It may indeed allow for some senators to be more conservative without the attachment of a group title.”
The Missouri legislature will be holding a special session before the end of the year to consider an income tax cut for all Missourians, which would lower the highest tax rate from 5.4% to 4.8%, and consider changes to have Missourians making less than $16,000 a year owe no income tax.
