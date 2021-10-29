Branson Mayor Larry Milton proclaimed Oct. 28, 2021 as “Lights On Afterschool Day” in the city of Branson during the Oct. 26 Board of Alderman’s meeting.
“Lights On Afterschool” is a nationwide program whichattempts to focus community attention on the importance of afterschool programs. According to the Afterschool Alliance website, over 7.6 million children are left alone and unsupervised after school.
The mayor gave the proclamation to Patrick Stewart, Director of Operations for the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks.
The “Lights On Afterschool” program began in 2000 in 1,200 communities in the United States. The group now boasts 8,000 rallies a year with over 1 million parents, students, and community members taking part.
The organization partners with other local organizations that provide opportunities for youth, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 4-H Afterschool, Junior Achievement, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, Young Rembrandts, and the YMCA of the USA.
