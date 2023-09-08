The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is inviting donors to get wild about saving lives and donate blood on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the bi-monthly Branson Tri-Lakes News Blood Drive.
The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the newspaper’s community room in Hollister. CBCO donors provide all of the blood for patients at Cox Medical Center Branson, as well as dozens of other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Each donation can help save the lives of up to three people in the Ozarks.
As a thank you, all successful donors at the Branson Tri-Lakes News blood drive will receive two free admission tickets to the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, valued at $34.
“The Dickerson Park Zoo is celebrating its 100th Birthday this year-and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors are invited to join the party,” CBCO stated in a press release. “CBCO, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is partnering with the Dickerson Park Zoo to help boost the region’s blood supply for local patients.”
The zoo admission vouchers given to successful donors will be valid through July 31, 2024. Those who give blood on Wednesday, will also receive a limited-edition zoo-themed t-shirt, while supplies last.
As an additional thank you, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will be presenting all successful donors with gifts donated by sponsors; including cookies from Branson Bank, certificates for free food from McDonalds and Branson IMAX and a free swag item from Fritz’s Adventure.
“We are extremely grateful to have the continuous support of the community as we host these blood drives every other month,” Branson Tri-Lakes News Managing Editor and CBCO Blood Drive Chairman Tim Church said. “Last month we broke a personal goal, by bringing in a total of 42 blood donations. This month, we hope to exceed that number! We love seeing all of our returning donors and we hope this month they’ll bring a friend with them to donate too.”
To help avoid wait times, donors are encouraged to make an appointment online at cbco.org/donate-blood or by calling 417-227-5006. A photo I.D. is required to donate and all those interested in donating should eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister. Anyone interested in becoming an official Branson Tri-Lakes News Blood Drive Sponsor can email tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
For additional information visit cbco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.