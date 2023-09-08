CBCO July 2023 2.jpg

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be at the Branson Tri-Lakes News on Wednesday, Sept. 13. 

 Photo by Tim Church

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is inviting donors to get wild about saving lives and donate blood on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the bi-monthly Branson Tri-Lakes News Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,  in the newspaper’s community room in Hollister. CBCO donors provide all of the blood for patients at Cox Medical Center Branson, as well as dozens of other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Each donation can help save the lives of up to three people in the Ozarks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.