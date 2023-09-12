Teachers across the Ozarks have the opportunity to be honored by area McDonald’s restaurants through the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards.
The program launched in 2020 and has given more than $35,000 to 185 educators in the area.
Community members can nominate outstanding teachers from Kindergarten through 12th grade by filling out a form at surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator23. The nominees will be screened to determine the teachers who “go the extra mile” to help their students improve in their studies.
Forty-five educators will receive a $100 Visa gift card. Five educators will receive a $1,000 gift card to use for items in their classrooms. In addition the teachers will receive other gifts including a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, Outstanding Educator certificate, and McDonald’s food vouchers.
