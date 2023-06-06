Branson Public Schools has announced the hiring of a former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper as the district’s new Director of Security.
Trooper Ryan Pace will be leaving the MSHP after 10 years of service for the Branson position.
“As a district, we remain dedicated to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff, and this appointment represents our ongoing commitment to prioritizing school safety,” Superintendent Brad Swofford said in a statement.
Pace, who has a degree from Crowder College, rose to the top of a list of candidates from across the nation for the director position.
“I am honored to join the Branson School District and have the opportunity to work with an exceptional team committed to the well-being and safety of our students,” Pace said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon the existing foundation of safety measures and developing comprehensive strategies that create a safe environment for all.”
According to the district, Pace’s key responsibilities include:
1. Assessing and identifying potential safety risks within our schools and implementing appropriate measures to mitigate them.
2. Conducting regular safety drills and training sessions for staff and students to enhance emergency preparedness and response.
3. Collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to foster continued partnerships and coordinate responses to potential security threats.
4. Engaging with school families and community members to create a culture of safety and open communication.
5. Assist in the recruitment of qualified security personnel.
Pace has two children who attend the district. He begins his new position on July 1.
